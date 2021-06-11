Northern Trust Appoints Managing Director in New York

“The needs of our clients are ever evolving,” said Henry P. Johnson, President of Northern Trust Wealth Management in the Eastern U.S. “Tom is a trusted advisor, highly-skilled director, and proven leader. His addition reinforces our firm’s commitment to serving the robust and growing entrepreneurial community, particularly in the alternative investment space, and bolsters the vast capabilities of our team. Tom’s commitment to cultivating authentic relationships grounded in advice and integrity aligns perfectly with Northern Trust’s advice-based approach. We are pleased to have him take this role and bring his expertise and innovative approach to our business.”

Northern Trust has appointed Thomas F. Dempsey as Managing Director responsible for growing and deepening relationships with principals in the private equity and hedge fund segments, as well as working with ultra-high net worth families and the advisors who serve them. Dempsey’s primary focus will be on connecting Northern Trust with firms and their principals, and introducing new relationships to the breadth of investment management and advisory resources available at Northern Trust. Dempsey will work closely with Northern Trust’s Global Family Office (GFO) team of professionals for relationships with family offices and private investment companies.

Dempsey has extensive experience in business development and strategy at several companies in the financial services industry. In his most recent position, he was a partner at Corsair Capital in New York. There, he was responsible for global investor relations, fundraising and marketing. He has also worked at Fulcrum Asset Management, Tremblant Capital Group, and Goldman Sachs Asset Management. Tom began his financial services career at Fiduciary Trust Company International. Dempsey possesses a B.A. from Georgetown University where he currently serves as a Member of their Board of Regents. He is also a member of the Investment Committee at Sacred Heart Greenwich.

“Northern Trust shares my passion for delivering personalized advice to help drive successful results not only for businesses and their investors, but also the individuals and families behind those companies,” said Dempsey. “I am excited to join the team of a firm with such a strong legacy of acting in the best interest of clients, as well as an entrepreneurial spirit and culture that promotes innovation.”

Northern Trust Wealth Management offers holistic wealth management services for affluent individuals and families, family offices, foundations and endowments, and privately held businesses. It is recognized for its innovative technology, service excellence and depth of expertise and ranks among the top 10 U.S. wealth managers, with $355.4 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2021. The Northern Trust Company is an Equal Housing Lender. Member FDIC.

