 
checkAd

Northern Trust Appoints Managing Director in New York

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.06.2021, 15:00  |  39   |   |   

Northern Trust has appointed Thomas F. Dempsey as Managing Director responsible for growing and deepening relationships with principals in the private equity and hedge fund segments, as well as working with ultra-high net worth families and the advisors who serve them. Dempsey’s primary focus will be on connecting Northern Trust with firms and their principals, and introducing new relationships to the breadth of investment management and advisory resources available at Northern Trust. Dempsey will work closely with Northern Trust’s Global Family Office (GFO) team of professionals for relationships with family offices and private investment companies.

“The needs of our clients are ever evolving,” said Henry P. Johnson, President of Northern Trust Wealth Management in the Eastern U.S. “Tom is a trusted advisor, highly-skilled director, and proven leader. His addition reinforces our firm’s commitment to serving the robust and growing entrepreneurial community, particularly in the alternative investment space, and bolsters the vast capabilities of our team. Tom’s commitment to cultivating authentic relationships grounded in advice and integrity aligns perfectly with Northern Trust’s advice-based approach. We are pleased to have him take this role and bring his expertise and innovative approach to our business.”

Dempsey has extensive experience in business development and strategy at several companies in the financial services industry. In his most recent position, he was a partner at Corsair Capital in New York. There, he was responsible for global investor relations, fundraising and marketing. He has also worked at Fulcrum Asset Management, Tremblant Capital Group, and Goldman Sachs Asset Management. Tom began his financial services career at Fiduciary Trust Company International. Dempsey possesses a B.A. from Georgetown University where he currently serves as a Member of their Board of Regents. He is also a member of the Investment Committee at Sacred Heart Greenwich.

“Northern Trust shares my passion for delivering personalized advice to help drive successful results not only for businesses and their investors, but also the individuals and families behind those companies,” said Dempsey. “I am excited to join the team of a firm with such a strong legacy of acting in the best interest of clients, as well as an entrepreneurial spirit and culture that promotes innovation.”

Northern Trust Wealth Management offers holistic wealth management services for affluent individuals and families, family offices, foundations and endowments, and privately held businesses. It is recognized for its innovative technology, service excellence and depth of expertise and ranks among the top 10 U.S. wealth managers, with $355.4 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2021. The Northern Trust Company is an Equal Housing Lender. Member FDIC.

About Northern Trust
 Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of March 31, 2021, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of $14.8 trillion, and assets under management of $1.4 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our website or follow us on Twitter.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Please read our global and regulatory information.

Northern Trust Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Northern Trust Appoints Managing Director in New York Northern Trust has appointed Thomas F. Dempsey as Managing Director responsible for growing and deepening relationships with principals in the private equity and hedge fund segments, as well as working with ultra-high net worth families and the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of Churchill Capital ...
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves New Formulation of Epclusa, Expanding Pediatric ...
Moderna and Tabuk Pharmaceuticals Partner to Commercialize Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine in Saudi ...
SIGNA Sports United, a Leading Global Sports E-Commerce and Technology Platform, to Go Public on ...
AWS to Open Data Centers in Israel
FREYR in Negotiations for Building Battery Production Facilities in the United States
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Vertex Announces U.S. FDA Approval for TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor) in ...
Largo Resources Announces Filing of Final Base Shelf Prospectus
Kite's Tecartus Demonstrates High Response Rate in Adults With Relapsed or Refractory B-cell Acute ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.06.21
Northern Trust Corporation to Speak at the Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials Conference on June 16th
26.05.21
Northern Trust Expands Supplier Diversity
25.05.21
Northern Trust Enhances Omnium Reconciliation Workflow Application
18.05.21
Northern Trust Appoints Global Head of Asset Servicing Product Management and Strategy
13.05.21
Northern Trust Asset Management Introduces ESG Vector Score