 
checkAd

Moody’s Analytics to Provide CMBS Cash Flow Data for Citi Velocity Platform

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.06.2021, 16:49  |  54   |   |   

Moody’s Analytics and Citi announced today that Moody’s Analytics will provide data and cash flow analytics for commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) on the Citi Velocity platform. The collaboration will allow all Citi Velocity users to access up-to-date and in-depth data and analysis of CMBS deals and tranches from Moody’s Analytics.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210611005336/en/

The addition of CMBS cash flow data expands a collaboration announced in 2018 for Moody’s Analytics to provide CLO data on the Citi Velocity platform.

“With this enhancement to the Citi Velocity platform, we are creating a more efficient and automated BWIC experience, saving our customers time and reducing costs in the CMBS space,” said Bryan Chao, Co-Head of Non-Agency Trading at Citi.

Citi Velocity users will benefit from a consolidated tear-sheet from Moody’s Analytics that includes a summary of deal origination and performance characteristics, including a comparison of a deal to its cohort. A price/yield table is available on the selected security across various prepayment scenarios.

The proprietary Moody’s Analytics CMBS dataset gives investors visibility into long-term trends by covering more than 12 years of performance history of active CMBS deals, spanning $828 billion of outstanding debt. The CMBS dataset also provides access to 20 years of historical data on the CMBS universe in the US. The analytical capabilities are powered by Moody’s Analytics Structured Finance Portal, a powerful data and analytics tool.

“We are very pleased to expand our collaboration with the Citi Velocity team to help structured finance investors navigate CMBS markets. The disruption wrought by COVID-19 on commercial real estate has made it more important than ever to optimize decision-making through access to trusted information, delivered efficiently,” said Bhargav Jani, Senior Director of Structured Finance Solutions at Moody’s Analytics.

Citi Velocity delivers unprecedented access to Citi’s global footprint and award-winning technology, giving Citi’s institutional investor clients access to world-class data, proprietary analytics, research and market commentary sourced from around the world. Citi Velocity is the #1 ranked web-based analytics platform in its class and is available via web, mobile, and desktop applications.

About Moody’s Analytics

Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information about Moody’s Analytics, visit our website or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Moody's Analytics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO). Moody’s Corporation reported revenue of $5.4 billion in 2020, employs approximately 11,500 people worldwide and maintains a presence in more than 40 countries.

About Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at http://www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com/ | Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi.

Moody's Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Moody’s Analytics to Provide CMBS Cash Flow Data for Citi Velocity Platform Moody’s Analytics and Citi announced today that Moody’s Analytics will provide data and cash flow analytics for commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) on the Citi Velocity platform. The collaboration will allow all Citi Velocity users to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of Churchill Capital ...
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves New Formulation of Epclusa, Expanding Pediatric ...
Moderna and Tabuk Pharmaceuticals Partner to Commercialize Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine in Saudi ...
SIGNA Sports United, a Leading Global Sports E-Commerce and Technology Platform, to Go Public on ...
AWS to Open Data Centers in Israel
FREYR in Negotiations for Building Battery Production Facilities in the United States
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Vertex Announces U.S. FDA Approval for TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor) in ...
Largo Resources Announces Filing of Final Base Shelf Prospectus
Kite's Tecartus Demonstrates High Response Rate in Adults With Relapsed or Refractory B-cell Acute ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.06.21
Moody’s startet die Videoreihe Moody’s Moments, die Einblicke in die Unternehmensstrategie bietet
10.06.21
Moody’s Launches Moody’s Moments Video Series Providing Insight into Corporate Strategy
02.06.21
Moody's wird in die „Fortune 500“-Liste aufgenommen
02.06.21
Moody’s Named to the Fortune 500
27.05.21
Moody’s Corporation to Present at Investor Conferences
13.05.21
Moody’s Corporation Posted an Updated Management Presentation for Investors
12.05.21
Moody's und Team8 melden Investment in VisibleRisk, das ein Cyber-Rating einführt