Moody’s Analytics to Provide CMBS Cash Flow Data for Citi Velocity Platform

Moody’s Analytics and Citi announced today that Moody’s Analytics will provide data and cash flow analytics for commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) on the Citi Velocity platform. The collaboration will allow all Citi Velocity users to access up-to-date and in-depth data and analysis of CMBS deals and tranches from Moody’s Analytics.

The addition of CMBS cash flow data expands a collaboration announced in 2018 for Moody’s Analytics to provide CLO data on the Citi Velocity platform.

“With this enhancement to the Citi Velocity platform, we are creating a more efficient and automated BWIC experience, saving our customers time and reducing costs in the CMBS space,” said Bryan Chao, Co-Head of Non-Agency Trading at Citi.

Citi Velocity users will benefit from a consolidated tear-sheet from Moody’s Analytics that includes a summary of deal origination and performance characteristics, including a comparison of a deal to its cohort. A price/yield table is available on the selected security across various prepayment scenarios.

The proprietary Moody’s Analytics CMBS dataset gives investors visibility into long-term trends by covering more than 12 years of performance history of active CMBS deals, spanning $828 billion of outstanding debt. The CMBS dataset also provides access to 20 years of historical data on the CMBS universe in the US. The analytical capabilities are powered by Moody’s Analytics Structured Finance Portal, a powerful data and analytics tool.

“We are very pleased to expand our collaboration with the Citi Velocity team to help structured finance investors navigate CMBS markets. The disruption wrought by COVID-19 on commercial real estate has made it more important than ever to optimize decision-making through access to trusted information, delivered efficiently,” said Bhargav Jani, Senior Director of Structured Finance Solutions at Moody’s Analytics.

Citi Velocity delivers unprecedented access to Citi’s global footprint and award-winning technology, giving Citi’s institutional investor clients access to world-class data, proprietary analytics, research and market commentary sourced from around the world. Citi Velocity is the #1 ranked web-based analytics platform in its class and is available via web, mobile, and desktop applications.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210611005336/en/