HSBC Continental Europe: Pre Stabilisation Notice

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

11th June 2021

UBM Development AG

Pre Stabilisation Notice

HSBC (contact: 'synd manager'; telephone: +44 207 992 8066) hereby gives notice, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities

The securities:
Issuer: UBM Development AG
Guarantor (if any): Na
Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 100,000,000
Description: Fixed Perpetual NC5
Offer price: TBC
Other offer terms:  
Stabilisation:
Stabilising Manager(s): HSBC Continental Europe
Stabilisation period expected to start on: 11th June 2021
Stabilisation period expected to end no later than: 19th July 2021
Existence, maximum size & conditions of use of over-allotment facility[1]: 5% of the aggregate nominal amount
Stabilisation Venue(s) Over the counter (OTC)
 

 

Disclaimer

