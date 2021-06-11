DGAP-News HSBC Continental Europe: Pre Stabilisation Notice
DGAP-News: HSBC Continental Europe / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
11th June 2021
UBM Development AG
Pre Stabilisation Notice
HSBC (contact: 'synd manager'; telephone: +44 207 992 8066) hereby gives notice, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities
|The securities:
|Issuer:
|UBM Development AG
|Guarantor (if any):
|Na
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|EUR 100,000,000
|Description:
|Fixed Perpetual NC5
|Offer price:
|TBC
|Other offer terms:
|Stabilisation:
|Stabilising Manager(s):
|HSBC Continental Europe
|Stabilisation period expected to start on:
|11th June 2021
|Stabilisation period expected to end no later than:
|19th July 2021
|Existence, maximum size & conditions of use of over-allotment facility[1]:
|5% of the aggregate nominal amount
|Stabilisation Venue(s)
|Over the counter (OTC)
