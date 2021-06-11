EQS Group AG acquires Business Keeper GmbH

EQS Group AG takes the leading position for whistleblowing systems in the EU

Together the companies have more than 1,200 SaaS customers and about EUR 20 million ARR (annual recurring revenue) in the whistleblower systems product area

Financed with cash, debt and to a limited extent by a capital increase

Increase in revenue guidance for 2021: EUR 49 million to 53 million; 2022 financial year: between EUR 70 million to 75 million

Significant increase in medium-term targets for 2025 to EUR 130 million revenue with an EBITDA margin of at least 30%



Munich - 11.06.2021

EQS Group AG (ISIN: DE0005494165) acquires 100 percent of the shares in Business Keeper GmbH, based in Berlin. The agreement to acquire the SaaS provider for whistleblowing and compliance was signed today. This makes EQS Group AG the leading European cloud provider for whistleblowing systems.



Business Keeper GmbH was founded in 2001 and developed the first digital whistleblowing system in Europe. The reporting system enables employees, customers and suppliers to anonymously and securely report irregularities they witness in organisations. Over the past 20 years, Business Keeper has developed other software products for compliance officers and provided them with a platform similar to EQS Group AG's COCKPIT. Business Keeper has over 300 customers and employs approximately 100 people in three European locations. Its customers are predominantly large corporations, including 16 DAX-listed companies. The company currently generates annual recurring license revenues (ARR) of approximately EUR 10 million and was EQS Group AG's strongest competitor in Germany.