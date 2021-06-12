Flower One Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Results

Flower One Holdings Inc. (“Flower One” or the “Company”) (CSE: FONE) (OTCQX: FLOOF) (FSE: F11), the leading cannabis cultivator and producer in Nevada, today reported its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless indicated otherwise.

“2020 was a transformational year during which we began to make a number of the operational improvements that positioned us for success going into 2021. While we have made tremendous strides over the past year, we recognize the hard work that lies ahead of us and are very excited for the future of Flower One,” said Kellen O’Keefe, Flower One’s President & Interim CEO.