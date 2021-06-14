DGAP-News Exasol Appoints Jan-Dirk Henrich as Chief Financial Officer
Exasol Appoints Jan-Dirk Henrich as Chief Financial Officer
Commenting on the appointment, Aaron Auld, Chief Executive Officer said: "I am thrilled that Jan-Dirk is joining the executive team of Exasol. He brings extensive international experience of
managing overseas operations and leadership roles with publicly traded German companies. In addition, Jan-Dirk has been an Exasol customer for several years at New Work, and he fully understands
what makes our technology unique and powerful."
Jan-Dirk joins the executive board with broad experience in general management, finance and strategy/M&A functions, having previously held several senior Finance positions as well as a country general manager position for an international company. In his previous role, Jan-Dirk led a large team covering financial controlling and business intelligence (BI). He has also worked closely with capital markets and investor relations functions and as such is a seasoned professional in working for a publicly traded organization in Germany.
"I am very excited to be part of the Exasol family and to be in a position to shape its growth path going forward as part of a great team," said Jan-Dirk. "Over the last three years, I had the privilege to experience the strength of Exasol's database first hand as a customer. I look forward to helping bring this strength to other Exasol customers worldwide."
Jan-Dirk joins Exasol from New Work SE, a publicly listed, leading provider of HR-Tech and professional networking services in the DACH region. His experience with SaaS (software-as-a-service) and subscription based products acquired there will be invaluable in his new role at Exasol. Jan-Dirk started his career with renowned consultancy McKinsey & Company. Later, he moved on to lead Corporate Development at Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co KGaA, where he subsequently became General Manager for Malaysia & Singapore. Jan-Dirk then returned to Europe as Director Corporate Controlling & Financial Analytics before joining New Work SE as VP Controlling, Business Intelligence & Digital Analytics in 2018.
