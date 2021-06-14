 
Exasol Appoints Jan-Dirk Henrich as Chief Financial Officer

DGAP-News: EXASOL AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Exasol Appoints Jan-Dirk Henrich as Chief Financial Officer

14.06.2021 / 10:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Exasol Appoints Jan-Dirk Henrich as Chief Financial Officer

Nuremberg, Germany - 14 June 2021 - Exasol, the high-performance analytics database, today announced that Jan-Dirk Henrich will join the leadership team and executive board as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer from 1 September 2021. Jan-Dirk will be based out of Exasol's headquarters in Nuremberg, Germany. This follows the announcement made in May 2021 of Michael Konrad's intention to step down from the position of CFO and COO at the end of Q2 2021.

Commenting on the appointment, Aaron Auld, Chief Executive Officer said: "I am thrilled that Jan-Dirk is joining the executive team of Exasol. He brings extensive international experience of managing overseas operations and leadership roles with publicly traded German companies. In addition, Jan-Dirk has been an Exasol customer for several years at New Work, and he fully understands what makes our technology unique and powerful."

Jan-Dirk joins the executive board with broad experience in general management, finance and strategy/M&A functions, having previously held several senior Finance positions as well as a country general manager position for an international company. In his previous role, Jan-Dirk led a large team covering financial controlling and business intelligence (BI). He has also worked closely with capital markets and investor relations functions and as such is a seasoned professional in working for a publicly traded organization in Germany.

"I am very excited to be part of the Exasol family and to be in a position to shape its growth path going forward as part of a great team," said Jan-Dirk. "Over the last three years, I had the privilege to experience the strength of Exasol's database first hand as a customer. I look forward to helping bring this strength to other Exasol customers worldwide."

Jan-Dirk joins Exasol from New Work SE, a publicly listed, leading provider of HR-Tech and professional networking services in the DACH region. His experience with SaaS (software-as-a-service) and subscription based products acquired there will be invaluable in his new role at Exasol. Jan-Dirk started his career with renowned consultancy McKinsey & Company. Later, he moved on to lead Corporate Development at Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co KGaA, where he subsequently became General Manager for Malaysia & Singapore. Jan-Dirk then returned to Europe as Director Corporate Controlling & Financial Analytics before joining New Work SE as VP Controlling, Business Intelligence & Digital Analytics in 2018.

