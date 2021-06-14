Dr. Paul Burton to Join Moderna as Chief Medical Officer

“Paul’s extensive medical experience in the global pharmaceutical and biotech industry will be important to Moderna as we expand internationally and continue our journey as a commercial company,” said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. “As we work to deliver on the promise of mRNA science to create a new generation of transformative medicines for patients, Paul’s expertise across multiple therapeutic areas and his proven track record leveraging data science and digital technologies to reimagine medical engagement will be invaluable. I look forward to working with Paul and re-inventing how medical affairs should be built and run in a digital world.”

Moderna , Inc., (Nasdaq: MRNA) a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced that Paul Burton, M.D., Ph.D., F.A.C.C, M.R.C.S will join the Company as Chief Medical Officer, effective July 6, 2021. He will serve on Moderna’s Executive Committee and report to Chief Executive Officer Stéphane Bancel.

Dr. Burton joins Moderna after spending sixteen years with Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ). Since March 2020, he served as Chief Global Medical Affairs Officer of Janssen Pharmaceuticals where he was responsible for Janssen’s worldwide medical affairs strategy and execution. Previously, he served as Janssen’s Vice President and Head, Cardiovascular and Metabolic (CVM) Medical Affairs. Dr. Burton also led the Johnson & Johnson collaboration with APPLE for the digital HEARTLINE study, and previously led clinical operations for all therapeutic areas across the Americas.

“Moderna’s transformative platform has the potential to improve the lives of so many people around the world,” said Dr. Burton. “I am honored to take on the role of Chief Medical Officer at Moderna.”

Dr. Burton has an M.D. from the University of London, is board certified in surgery and is a Member of the Royal College of Surgeons with specialist training in cardiothoracic surgery. He holds a Ph.D. in cardiovascular molecular and cellular biology from Imperial College in London and is a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology. He has published extensively in peer reviewed journals.

Earlier in 2021, the Company announced that Moderna’s Chief Medical Officer Tal Zaks, M.D., Ph.D., will be leaving the Company after six years of service.

“As Paul prepares to join us, I would like to thank Tal once again for his impact over the last six years. Tal’s guidance and contributions were important in helping Moderna move from a preclinical company to where we are today. Through his leadership in Moderna’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tal’s contribution extends beyond Moderna to all of society. I have enjoyed having him as my partner and wish him all the best,” said Stéphane Bancel.