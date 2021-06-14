GRENKE AG: GRENKE: Chair of the Board of Directors Antje Leminsky leaves the Company; Michael Bücker to take over as of August 1, 2021

Baden-Baden, June 14, 2021: GRENKE AG announces that the Chair of the Board of Directors, Antje Leminsky, has decided for personal reasons to leave the Company as of June 30, 2021 after eight years on the Board of Directors of GRENKE AG, including three years as Chair of the Board of Directors. The Supervisory Board and Ms Leminsky have agreed today that Ms Leminsky will resign as the Chair and member of the Board of Directors as of this date. The existing employment contract will also be terminated on this date. The Supervisory Board has appointed Michael Bücker as Chair of the Board of Directors, effective August 1, 2021. Deputisation arrangements within the Board of Directors will take hold during the transition period.

"I have been a member of the Board of Directors of GRENKE AG for eight years," explains Antje Leminsky. "Taking over the chairmanship from our founder Wolfgang Grenke in 2018 was a milestone in my career. Together with my colleagues on the Board of Directors and our employees, we were able to lead the Company to the most successful year in its history in 2019. Our latest annual and consolidated financial statements show that we have also coped well with the 2020 crisis year. The unqualified audit opinion from KPMG, our respectable business performance in the first months of 2021, and the regulatory audits that have now been completed substantiate the fact that GRENKE AG is a resilient company and that the essential prerequisites for a sustainable basis of trust among our investors, customers and employees have been created. For me, this is the ideal time to hand over my position and take on a new challenge."