DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Lufthansa AG / Key word(s): Forecast Deutsche Lufthansa AG: ​​​​​​​Lufthansa Group announces medium-term targets and makes preparations for a capital increase 14-Jun-2021 / 22:23 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Lufthansa Group aims to achieve an Adjusted EBIT margin of at least 8% and an Adjusted ROCE (excluding cash)1) of at least 10% in 2024.

The Group has mandated banks to prepare a possible capital increase. The Economic Stabilization Fund (ESF) is considering, also taking into account market conditions, participating in a potential capital increase without the use of additional funds by way of a so-called Opération Blanche.

The Executive Board and Supervisory Board have not yet taken a decision on the size and timing of a potential capital increase. In addition, the ESF has not yet given its approval.

1) Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted ROCE (excluding cash and cash equivalents) are not key performance indicators under IFRS.

