TDC Jon James appointed new CEO of Nuuday

15.06.2021   

Jon James has been appointed as new CEO of Nuuday as of June 15, 2021. He succeeds Michael Moyell Juul, who has been CEO of Nuuday since November 2019.

Nuuday is Denmark’s largest connectivity, communication, and entertainment service provider, consisting of nine leading brands, delivering innovative digital solutions to a variety of customer segments. TDC Group has recently initiated the final phase of the separation. The process is to be concluded on December 31, 2021 at which time Nuuday will be a stand-alone company.

Jon James brings with him over 20 years of experience from the telecom and media industry and is former Executive Vice President and CEO of Tele2 Netherlands and prior to this COO at the Swedish cable operator Com Hem, where he led the consumer business through a successful transformation. Before joining Com Hem, Jon James worked for the British operator Virgin Media where he led the company’s broadband and television business.

“I am delighted to join Nuuday. Nuuday is on an exciting journey and I look forward to working with the team to accelerate the transformation of the company,” says Jon James, new CEO of Nuuday.

Over the past year, Nuuday has successfully stabilized its business and launched several initiatives and services as part of the company’s strategic ambition to deliver simple and innovative digital customer experiences.

“Jon has been part of the successful transformation of several large and medium-sized companies within communication and entertainment services based on strong product, digitization and marketing strategies. Therefore, he has the right background to further develop and strengthen Nuuday’s position over the coming years," says Henrik Clausen, CEO of TDC Group.

Jon James has been appointed CEO of Nuuday as of June 15, 2021. He is a UK national, 51 years of age and currently lives in the UK. He will be relocating to Denmark over the summer.

Michael Moyell Juul will step down as CEO of Nuuday and TDC Group’s Corporate Management Team as of today.

“I would like to thank Michael, who has been a key contributor to TDC, not least as CEO of Nuuday during this important phase of stabilizing the business and setting the strategic direction for the future to prepare Nuuday to operate independently. I wish Michael success in his future endeavors,” says Henrik Clausen.

Michael Moyell Juul has been with TDC Group for 10 years and has been a member of the Corporate Management Team since 2016.

“I have treasured my time with TDC. I’m especially proud of what we as a team have achieved in Nuuday over the last year, successfully stabilizing our commercial performance and bottom line, while maintaining our market-leading position, supported by the launch of two new brands,” says Michael Moyell Juul.

