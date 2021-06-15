 
checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Hawesko Holding AG: Significant increase in earnings in the second quarter of 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
15.06.2021, 11:19  |  24   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Hawesko Holding AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Quarter Results
Hawesko Holding AG: Significant increase in earnings in the second quarter of 2021

15-Jun-2021 / 11:19 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AD HOC STATEMENT

in accordance with Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Significant increase in earnings in the second quarter of 2021

Hamburg, June 15, 2021. The wine trading group Hawesko Holding AG (HAW GR, HAWG.DE, DE0006042708) announces that the group's operating result (EBIT) for the second quarter (April 1 to June 30) of 2021 will develop significantly better than in the previous year and, according to preliminary estimates, will be between € 13.4 million and € 15.4 million (prior-year period: € 9.2 million). As a result, earnings for the first half of 2021 will amount to between € 29 million and € 31 million (prior-year period: € 13.1 million) and are thus expected to more than double year-on-year.

The course of the rest of the fiscal year is very much dependent on the duration and design of the measures to combat the COVID 19 pandemic, but also on the reaction of consumers following its easing. The last few months of this year have shown that the development is clearly different from what was expected. It is not yet possible to predict the extent to which the trends of recent months will change as a result of the relaxation that is taking place and the rising level of vaccinations. Against this background, it is not yet possible to make a serious forecast of business development for the remainder of the financial year. The Board of Management of the wine trading group is confident that the Hawesko Group will be able to make a statement on the forecast in the half-year report.

A detailed analysis and the interim financial statements will be published on August 11, 2021 in the half-year report as of June 30, 2021.

# # #

Publisher:

Hawesko Holding AG
Elbkaihaus
Große Elbstrasse 145d
22767 Hamburg
Germany

Press and Investor Relations contact:

Phone: +49 (0)40 30 39 21 00
Fax +49 (0)40 30 39 21 05
E-mail: ir@hawesko-holding.com

15-Jun-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Hawesko Holding AG
Große Elbstraße 145 d
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 40 30 39 2100
Fax: +49 40 30 39 2105
E-mail: ir@hawesko-holding.com
Internet: www.hawesko-holding.com
ISIN: DE0006042708
WKN: 604270
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1208112

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1208112  15-Jun-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1208112&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetHawesko Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Hawesko Holding AG: Significant increase in earnings in the second quarter of 2021 DGAP-Ad-hoc: Hawesko Holding AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Quarter Results Hawesko Holding AG: Significant increase in earnings in the second quarter of 2021 15-Jun-2021 / 11:19 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-Adhoc: sino AG | High End Brokerage: Vorstand und Aufsichtsrat der sino AG beschließen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: GRENKE: Vorstandsvorsitzende Antje Leminsky verlässt das Unternehmen, Michael Bücker ...
DGAP-DD: BASF SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: GRENKE: Chair of the Board of Directors Antje Leminsky leaves the Company; Michael ...
DGAP-News: Morgan Stanley Europe SE: Stabilisation Notice
DGAP-News: Quantum Battery Metals bereitet Bodenarbeiten auf seinen Schlüssellagerstätten vor
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Lufthansa AG: ​​​​​​​Lufthansa Group announces medium-term targets and makes ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ABOUT YOU Holding AG: ABOUT YOU legt endgültigen Angebotspreis auf €23,00 pro Aktie fest
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Lufthansa Group gibt mittelfristige Ziele bekannt und trifft Vorbereitungen ...
Titel
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Vor Reiseantritt bequem Gepäck einchecken und PCR-Test machen: CENTOGENE, Lufthansa und Fraport ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Oyj presents new strategy, financial targets and the change of the Group ...
DGAP-News: Corestate stemmt Finanzierung von Kauf und Entwicklung des „FÜRST' Projekts am ...
DGAP-News: NIMIQ: Revolution in trading cryptocurrencies: Nimiq OASIS achieves direct compatibility between ...
Luther begleitet Werder Bremen an den Kapitalmarkt
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-Adhoc: SNP Confirms Talks on the Acquisition of Software Specialist Datavard
Statement von CTS EVENTIM zum heutigen Urteil des Münchner Landgerichts
Titel
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Bekanntgabe Jahresabschluss 2020
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE AND ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
DGAP-News: UMT AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Jahreszahlen 2020: Umsatz und Ergebnis signifikant verbessert - ...
Aussichtsreiche Uranmineralisierung bei Megawatts Selteneerdmetall-Projekte in Australien
DGAP-News: sino AG: Beteiligungsunternehmen Trade Republic Bank GmbH schließt Series C unter Führung von ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:19 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Hawesko Holding AG: Signifikante Ergebnissteigerung im zweiten Quartal 2021 (deutsch)
11:19 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Hawesko Holding AG: Signifikante Ergebnissteigerung im zweiten Quartal 2021