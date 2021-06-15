DGAP-Ad-hoc: Hawesko Holding AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Quarter Results Hawesko Holding AG: Significant increase in earnings in the second quarter of 2021 15-Jun-2021 / 11:19 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

in accordance with Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)



Significant increase in earnings in the second quarter of 2021

Hamburg, June 15, 2021. The wine trading group Hawesko Holding AG (HAW GR, HAWG.DE, DE0006042708) announces that the group's operating result (EBIT) for the second quarter (April 1 to June 30) of 2021 will develop significantly better than in the previous year and, according to preliminary estimates, will be between € 13.4 million and € 15.4 million (prior-year period: € 9.2 million). As a result, earnings for the first half of 2021 will amount to between € 29 million and € 31 million (prior-year period: € 13.1 million) and are thus expected to more than double year-on-year.

The course of the rest of the fiscal year is very much dependent on the duration and design of the measures to combat the COVID 19 pandemic, but also on the reaction of consumers following its easing. The last few months of this year have shown that the development is clearly different from what was expected. It is not yet possible to predict the extent to which the trends of recent months will change as a result of the relaxation that is taking place and the rising level of vaccinations. Against this background, it is not yet possible to make a serious forecast of business development for the remainder of the financial year. The Board of Management of the wine trading group is confident that the Hawesko Group will be able to make a statement on the forecast in the half-year report.

A detailed analysis and the interim financial statements will be published on August 11, 2021 in the half-year report as of June 30, 2021.

Publisher:

Hawesko Holding AG

Elbkaihaus

Große Elbstrasse 145d

22767 Hamburg

Germany

Press and Investor Relations contact:

Phone: +49 (0)40 30 39 21 00

Fax +49 (0)40 30 39 21 05

E-mail: ir@hawesko-holding.com

Language: English Company: Hawesko Holding AG ISIN: DE0006042708

