Emerson Publishes Environmental, Social and Governance Report

As Emerson helps drive progress across industries, the company is advancing its diversity, equity and inclusion. Within the new report, Emerson shared its goal to double representation of women globally and U.S. minorities at the leadership level by 2030 . This goal underscores Emerson's commitment to empowering a diverse global workforce.

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today announced the publication of its 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report , highlighting how the company develops and delivers technologies, software and services to enable greater sustainability, efficiency and safety for essential industries while supporting communities worldwide.

“Building on our ESG focus has truly brought out the best in our employees – and our company,” said Lal Karsanbhai, president and chief executive officer of Emerson. “We are building momentum in vital areas like sustainability and inclusion, and we are actively cultivating a workforce that reflects the world around us.

“Our employees are energized to live out our Purpose, driving innovation that makes the world healthier, safer, smarter and more sustainable. Accelerating our progress in this space is one of my top priorities, and we look forward to continuing these efforts alongside our customers and our communities in the future.”

The 2020 ESG Report reinforces the company’s focus on empowering more sustainable operations and addressing complex challenges facing modern life in commercial, industrial and residential markets. Highlights of the report include:

Environmental

In 2020, Emerson took measurable steps to further enhance the company’s approach to environmental sustainability and in defining its role in making the world more sustainable. The company reported a 10% decrease in CO2 emissions, an 11% decrease in global electricity usage and a 9% decrease in global water consumption over the past year. Emerson also articulated its “Greening Of, By and With” framework to build on sustainability momentum.

“We have made progress not only in tangible sustainability initiatives, but in driving engagement and excitement across the organization,” said Mike Train, who was recently named Emerson’s chief sustainability officer. “From the way we approach customer challenges to the unified Purpose that connects us as a global organization, sustainability is truly top of mind for our teams and in our approach to innovation.”