Albertslund Simplifies Work with Citrix

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.06.2021, 14:30  |  10   |   |   

Technology can either frustrate or liberate. For Albertslund, the choice was clear. Leveraging solutions from Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS), the Danish municipality has created a modern digital workspace that removes the complexity from work by providing its employees with simple, secure and reliable access to all of the resources they need to get work done, wherever it needs to get done.

“My role is to think, how can I ease the working day of every co-worker? How can I make their day technologically easier?,” says Kent Mogensen, IT and Digitalization Manager, Albertslund.

The answer was Citrix.

Removing Noise

Like many organizations, Albertslund has its share of legacy systems. And while they can be cumbersome and frustrating to use, they are necessary to perform critical tasks. Using Citrix Workspace , Albertslund has simplified things.

“Citrix Workspace is an entire platform for our employees. All our applications are on there and everybody uses it, daily,” Mogensen said. “It’s a crucial environment for us.”

Using the solution, Albertslund can serve up personalized access to the systems, information and tools their employees need, when and how they need them, in one unified experience. And leveraging intelligent features and microapp capabilities within it, it can organize work and automatically deliver the insights and task automation they to be more efficient and productive.

“Citrix microapps draw value out of complex systems and present it to you in a smaller, simpler environment,” Mogensen said. “We can literally take tasks out of large, slow systems and put them onto people’s mobile phones or other devices they have with them all the time to ‘easify’ the working environment.”

Enabling Work from Anywhere

When the global pandemic hit, the ability to enable work anywhere, anytime form any device became even more critical.

“The coronavirus situation has really proven Citrix's worth,” Mogensen said. “We switched everybody from office to home working overnight. Everyone was in the office on Monday and working from home on Tuesday. It was seamless.”

Delivering a Superior Experience

With more than 4,000 employees working remote on both personal and municipality-owned devices, it was essential to provide the best possible working experience.

“One of the key issues in my job is to deliver the tools employees need, when they need them, not sometime afterwards,” Mogensen said.

To help with this, Albertslund turned to Citrix Analytics for Performance, a next-generation service that enables IT administrators to identify performance issues at the individual user level and proactively address them to deliver a superior experience that engages employees and keeps them happy and productive.

