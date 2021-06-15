Medical Properties Trust to Invest $950 Million in Behavioral Health Platform

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (the “Company” or “MPT”) (NYSE: MPW) today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements to acquire 18 inpatient behavioral health hospital facilities and an interest in the operations of Springstone, LLC (“Springstone”) from Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe (“WCAS”) for total consideration of $950 million. Springstone, based in Louisville, Kentucky, is a leading provider of behavioral health services in the United States distinguished by its purpose-built, inpatient facilities in carefully selected markets and care delivery across the full behavioral care acuity spectrum.

The hospitals, along with additional facilities that Springstone expects to develop and acquire, are expected to be master leased pursuant to terms that are anticipated to provide a GAAP-basis yield exceeding 9.0% and lease payment coverage of approximately 1.75x in the near-term. The lease is expected to include an initial 20-year term with CPI-based annual rent escalators subject to a 2% floor. The Company expects to initially fund the total cash consideration using cash on hand and borrowings under its revolving credit facility and additional financing arrangements, which may include issuances of debt and equity securities, placement of new secured loans on the acquired real estate, or a combination thereof. The sources of financing actually used will depend upon a variety of factors, including market conditions. The transactions are expected to close during the second half of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, including certain regulatory approvals.

“The Springstone investments give MPT a major presence in the rapidly expanding United States behavioral health care market, which has been underserved in our society despite importance on the same level as acute and post-acute care hospitals,” said Edward K. Aldag, Jr., MPT’s Chairman, President, and CEO. “MPT’s acquisition of the 18 purpose-built inpatient facilities, much like our recent investment in the Priory portfolio in the United Kingdom, appropriately targets the highest level of acuity within the behavioral care continuum, and we believe that our investment in the operating company will result in additional attractive real estate opportunities.”