 
checkAd

Moody’s Analytics Adds CMBS Data to CRE Solutions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.06.2021, 16:16  |  13   |   |   

Moody’s Analytics has integrated commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) loan-level data across its commercial real estate (CRE) solutions. This is the latest enhancement to our solutions for evaluating, monitoring, and benchmarking CRE assets, building upon the addition of information on a building tenant’s creditworthiness to the Moody’s Analytics REIS platform in 2020.

A consistent dataset of approximately 170,000 properties and 130,000 loans is now available across the Moody’s Analytics REIS platform, CMM solution, and the Moody’s Analytics CMBS Data Feed.

“Our customers need to discern trends faster to identify risks and opportunities. Being able to view the performance of loans and securities, as well as the underlying assets, all in one place helps them do that,” said David Salz, Director of CMBS Solutions at Moody’s Analytics. “We continuously evolve our CRE solutions to bring customers the best of our extensive experience in collecting, managing, and analyzing data across the structured finance and commercial real estate markets.”

Moody’s Analytics CRE solutions harness expansive data and analytical expertise from across the Moody’s organization to provide lenders, risk analysts, and investors an integrated view of new and traditional metrics. Monthly reports on each loan in a securitization pool make the CMBS market a rich source of credit-relevant information.

The proprietary Moody’s Analytics CMBS dataset gives investors visibility into long-term trends by covering more than 12 years of performance history of active CMBS deals covering $828 billion of outstanding debt. The CMBS dataset also provides access to 20 years of historical data on the CMBS universe in the US. Customers of the CMBS Data Feed can see submarket data on effective and actual rents, vacancy rates by CMBS loan, as well as forecasts of rents and vacancies for US commercial properties from the Moody’s Analytics CRE economics team.

All customers of the Moody’s Analytics REIS platform can now find, filter, and analyze relevant financial metrics and tenant lease data from all outstanding CMBS loans in our database. Those using our CMM solution, meanwhile, can now look at both CMBS and property market data as they assess default and recovery for CRE mortgages.

“Through this integration, we are bringing customers a more holistic view of the risk profile of their real estate portfolios, across the investment cycle,” added Mr Salz.

Follow our CMBS blog to learn from Moody’s Analytics CRE and structured finance experts as they analyze retail, office, hotel, and multifamily loan performance. Our upcoming research will focus on the retail sector, combining data on CRE fundamentals and CMBS.

About Moody’s Analytics
 Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information about Moody’s Analytics, visit our website or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Moody's Analytics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Moody’s Corporation reported revenue of $5.4 billion in 2020, employs approximately 11,500 people worldwide and maintains a presence in more than 40 countries.

Moody's Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Moody’s Analytics Adds CMBS Data to CRE Solutions Moody’s Analytics has integrated commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) loan-level data across its commercial real estate (CRE) solutions. This is the latest enhancement to our solutions for evaluating, monitoring, and benchmarking CRE assets, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Alussa Energy Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting ...
Clean Energy Unveils New Visual Identity to Signify Its Role in a Future Carbon-Neutral World
BrainChip CEO Shares Business Insights with Investment Community at the OTC Market Group’s ...
Activision Blizzard Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Adjournment With ...
Accenture to Acquire Engineering Capabilities from DI Square to Strengthen PLM and ALM Capabilities ...
Marc Jacobs Fragrances Hosts Social Fundraiser for The Center on Cameo to Support the LGBTQIA+ ...
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation Announces Agreement to Sell MIC Hawaii; Completes Pursuit of ...
Top Gaming Brand Turtle Beach Announces Entry Into Game Controllers and Gaming Simulation Hardware ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change ...
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.06.21
Moody’s bekräftigt Engagement für nachhaltige Führungskultur
14.06.21
Moody’s Highlights Its Commitment to Sustainability Leadership
11.06.21
Moody’s Analytics to Provide CMBS Cash Flow Data for Citi Velocity Platform
10.06.21
Moody’s startet die Videoreihe Moody’s Moments, die Einblicke in die Unternehmensstrategie bietet
10.06.21
Moody’s Launches Moody’s Moments Video Series Providing Insight into Corporate Strategy
02.06.21
Moody's wird in die „Fortune 500“-Liste aufgenommen
02.06.21
Moody’s Named to the Fortune 500
27.05.21
Moody’s Corporation to Present at Investor Conferences