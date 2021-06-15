 
checkAd

Osisko Hits New Discovery One Kilometre North of Windfall

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.06.2021, 22:00  |  52   |   |   

Recon Drilling Returns High-Grade: 27.4 g/t Au Over 6.7 Metres

TORONTO, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK:TSX. "Osisko" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that a significant new high-grade gold discovery has been made north of its 100% owned Windfall gold project located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec.

Reconnaissance drilling approximately one kilometre north of Windfall identified the discovery area (“Golden Bear”), located along a sub-parallel splay of the Windfall Bank Fault.

Osisko Mining Chief Executive Officer John Burzynski commented: “It’s early days, but it looks like we’ve found another new high-grade system near Windfall in an area with little drilling. We are very excited by the Golden Bear discovery, particularly as this new mineralization is located less than a kilometre from the footprint of where we hope to build the Windfall mine and milling facility. When Osisko discovered the Lynx deposit in 2016 it was a game-changer for the overall scale and grade of Windfall. We believe that this new high-grade discovery may similarly have a significant positive effect on our development plans for the Windfall camp. It certainly underscores the highly prospective nature of Osisko’s strategic land package surrounding Windfall, the vast majority of which has yet to see any drilling.”

Golden Bear is situated within a package of andesitic to dacitic rock intruded by felsic porphyries. Mineralization in the discovery intersection consists of pyrrhotite ± pyrite-sphalerite-chalcopyrite with local visible gold in pervasive silica alteration and quartz-carbonate veins. Drilling on Golden Bear is now focused on confirming the discovery, its orientation and the extent of the mineralization. Additional drilling will include tight and wide step outs, and new results will be released as they are received.

Maps showing the drill hole location and full analytical results are available at www.osiskomining.com

Discovery Hole OSK-UB-21-232
Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) uncut Au (g/t) cut to 100 g/t Zone Corridor
OSK-UB-21-232 503.0 509.7 6.7 27.4 17.2 New
Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Osisko Hits New Discovery One Kilometre North of Windfall Recon Drilling Returns High-Grade: 27.4 g/t Au Over 6.7 MetresTORONTO, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK:TSX. "Osisko" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that a significant new high-grade gold discovery has been …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Acerus Announces Voting Results for the 2021 Annual Meeting
Ocugen Secures Manufacturing Partnership for US Production of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, COVAXIN
Document Security Systems, Inc. Prices $43.5 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Mueller Water Products Acquires i2O Water Ltd
LGI Homes Announces Pricing of $300 Million of Unsecured Senior Notes due 2029
GLE Appoints President and Chief Commercial Officer
Arbor Realty Trust Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Firm Capital Apartment REIT Announces Exchange Approval of Normal Course Issuer Bid
Highland Income Fund Announces Proposal to Convert Fund to Diversified Holding Company
TDC: Jon James appointed new CEO of Nuuday
Titel
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE OFFERING OF NEW SENIOR NOTES DUE IN 2030
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus