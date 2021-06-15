 
Lamb Weston Announces New 2030 ESG Goals and Commitment to Science-Based Targets Initiative

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.06.2021, 22:30   

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) issued its second annual Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) report today, which included new 2030 ESG goals. The company also announced that in partnership with European joint venture Lamb Weston / Meijer, the organizations have committed to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and will align carbon emissions targets to support the United Nations Paris Agreement.

The 2021 ESG Report, covering fiscal year 2020, shares the company’s final progress against its 2020 goals, and establishes ambitious targets for 2030, with clear, measurable objectives focused on climate resiliency. The new 2030 climate goals will be submitted, along with Lamb Weston / Meijer’s targets, to SBTi for careful review and validation through the initiative.

“Our ESG approach continues to evolve, and we’re excited to take this important step, committing to the SBTi,” said Tom Werner, CEO, Lamb Weston. “Together with our colleagues at Lamb Weston / Meijer, we believe SBTi will build accountability and rigor into our efforts to reduce our impact on the planet.”

The company’s 2030 goals focus on four distinct parts of its value chain.

  • Protect: ambitions that focus on impact to individuals, focusing on zero tolerance for personal safety incidents and food safety incidents.
  • Plant: clear, measurable reduction targets for the company’s agricultural footprint, including reducing water, nitrogen, and active ingredient pesticides used to grow potatoes.
  • Produce: responsible sourcing, packaging and production efficiency targets focused on climate resiliency, including reductions in carbon emissions, water use and food waste.
  • Provide: clear commitments for providing value to the communities where Lamb Weston operates, including food nutrition, diversity, equity and inclusion, and philanthropy.

The full ESG Report, including all 2030 goals and disclosure against key metrics for ESG initiatives, is available now at https://esg.lambweston.com.

To learn more about Lamb Weston / Meijer’s 2030 Sustainability Agenda visit https://lambweston.eu/emea/sustainability.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston, along with its joint venture partners, is a leading supplier of frozen potato, sweet potato, appetizer and vegetable products to restaurants and retailers around the world. For more than 70 years, Lamb Weston has led the industry in innovation, introducing inventive products that simplify back-of-house management for its customers and make things more delicious for their customers. From the fields where Lamb Weston potatoes are grown to proactive customer partnerships, Lamb Weston always strives for more and never settles. Because, when we look at a potato, we see possibilities. Learn more about us at lambweston.com.

