NORDEN ANNOUNCES FIXED INCOME INVESTOR CALLS

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 69 - 16 JUNE 2021

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S (the "Company" or "NORDEN") has mandated Pareto Securities and SEB as Joint Lead Managers and Bookrunners to arrange a series of fixed income investor calls commencing on Wednesday, 16 June 2021. A USD denominated 3-year senior unsecured non-callable bond issue with a Maximum Issue Amount of USD 150 million and an expected Initial Issue Amount of up to USD 100 million may follow, subject to, inter alia, market conditions.

The bond issue is part of NORDEN’s plan to diversify its funding. Net proceeds from the bond issue will be used for general corporate purposes, which includes, inter alia, funding of working capital related to growth and attractive business opportunities mainly within the dry cargo market.