 
checkAd

2 Days Until the Davido Live! Global Unity Concert Sponsored by Shrucoin Cryptocurrency. Davido, King of Afro beats, Ask 2 Million Fans to Support His Livestream this Friday June 18th

Autor: Accesswire
16.06.2021, 12:30  |  32   |   |   

Portions of the proceeds from the global concert will support waterholes in Africa. The concert will livestream only on GFNTV.com.HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / Shrucoin, Inc. The shrucoin cryptocurrency company today announced that …

Portions of the proceeds from the global concert will support waterholes in Africa. The concert will livestream only on GFNTV.com.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / Shrucoin, Inc. The shrucoin cryptocurrency company today announced that Davido, the Nigerian entertainer, known as the king of afrobeats has challenged 2 million of his nearly 20 fans and followers on social media to support his upcoming Global Unity Concert on June 18, 2021. The concert will livestream from Nigeria on GFNTV.com at 8pm WAT (West Africa Time). Tickets are on-sale now for only $5 via GFNTV.com.

The Davido Live, Global Unity Concert is brought to you by Shrucoin cryptocurrency. The King of Afrobeats himself, Davido will perform live from Nigeria and will stream globally exclusively on GFNTV.com. Davido, will perform his greatest hits and a few surprises. Watch him perform Skelewu, Fall, Dami Duro, If, La La and more.

"We are bringing the world together through the international language of music. Davido and Afrobeats are the future of music, and Shrucoin Cryptocurrency is the future of money, together changing world," said Julius Jenge, Chief Executive Officer of Shrucoin, Inc. Tickets are only $5 USD to purchase tickets go to GFNTV.COM now using Mpesa, Mobile Money all major US credit cards. Mobile money and Mpesa are available in Kenya, The DRC, Egypt, Ghana, Lesotho, Uganda, Rwanda, Zambia, Mozambique, Tanzania and South Africa.

About Shrucoin, Inc.

SHRUCOIN is a cryptocurrency built on the Ethereum Blockchain, tethered by several assets. There are 1 billion SHRUCOIN's available, a basket of cryptocurrency assets tethers each coin. The SHRUCOIN basket of cryptocurrency assets comprises 25% Bitcoins, 25% Ethereum, 25% Bitcoin SV and 25% Litecoin. The 1 billion tethered SHRUCOIN assets include: 1,000 Bitcoins, 1,000 Ethers, 1,000 BitcoinSVs, and 1,000 Litecoins.Blockchain token SHRU can be used for purchases relating to psilocybin and cannabis. SHRU can be purchased at www.shrucoin.com. Consumers can also use the SHRUCOIN Pay app by visiting www.shrucoinpay.com.

For more information:
info@shrucoin.com

SOURCE: Minerco, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/651915/2-Days-Until-the-Davido-Live-Global-Unity-Concert-Sponsored-by-Shrucoin-Cryptocurrency-Davido-King-of-Afro-beats-Ask-2-Million-Fans-to-Support-His-Livestream-this-Friday-June-18th

Foto: Accesswire



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

2 Days Until the Davido Live! Global Unity Concert Sponsored by Shrucoin Cryptocurrency. Davido, King of Afro beats, Ask 2 Million Fans to Support His Livestream this Friday June 18th Portions of the proceeds from the global concert will support waterholes in Africa. The concert will livestream only on GFNTV.com.HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / Shrucoin, Inc. The shrucoin cryptocurrency company today announced that …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alfi Engages Miami-Based Fulfillment and Distribution Center to Rollout 10,000 Uber and Lyft ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Launches Plant-Based Meal Helpers Product Line with Bolognese Sauce
Empower Clinics Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Status of Management Cease Trade Order
MoSys, Inc. Closes $13 Million Registered Direct Offering
Molecular Partners Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of American Depositary Shares in ...
Tego Cyber Inc. Announces Beta Test of Its Threat Intelligence Platform by Fortune 500
ENDRA Life Sciences Appoints Irina Pestrikova as Senior Director of Finance, Announces Departure of ...
Identillect is Expanding the use of its Trusted Blockchain Technology in Preparation of Ethereum ...
Focus Graphite Inc. Reports Promising Final Results from its Lac Tétépisca, Québec Drilling ...
ReShape Lifesciences Inc. and Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. Announce Anticipated Closing of Merger
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Expands Direct to Consumer Sales through Pop-Up and Farmers Markets
RushNet Inc. Cancellation of Proposed Reverse Split
ADAX, The Cardano Based Decentralized Exchange That's Changing The Status Quo.
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
Alfi Engages Miami-Based Fulfillment and Distribution Center to Rollout 10,000 Uber and Lyft ...
Torchlight Declares Special Dividend of New Series A Preferred
Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. Announces Closing on the Macallan and Highlands Lithium Projects in the ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
SilverSun Technologies' Subsidiary Receives Avalara Top Partner Award
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
SilverSun Technologies' Subsidiary Receives Avalara Top Partner Award
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...