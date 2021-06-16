Citi Trends Announces Black History Makers Winners

In January 2021, CITIcares powered by Citi Trends, launched its Black History Makers program to honor Black entrepreneurs who are making an impact in their communities. To increase awareness of Black-owned businesses, and in honor of Black History Month, Citi Trends encouraged Black business owners to apply for one of ten $5,000 grants to further their business.

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN), a growing specialty value retailer of apparel, accessories and home trends for way less spend primarily for African American and Latinx families in the United States, today announced the grant winners of its Black History Makers program.

The Company’s Black History Makers program is guided and managed by its CITIcares Council. Launched in 2020, the CITIcares Council was created to oversee initiatives of change that will have a positive impact on the lives of Citi Trends’ customers and employees in the communities the Company’s stores call home. The grant winners are as follows:

JoMuriel Allen, Luxxe Life Hair Group

Amber Parker, Loudmouth Lip Attire LLC

Kristian Edwards, BLK + GRN

Randall Law, Kool Kolored Kid Generation

Sonya Hannah, Jua & You All Natural Body Care

Reginald and Lysa Simmons, Simmons Ink and Stitch

Kawanna Bee and Ashica Penson, Bee Shic Shoetique

Janovia Glass, Kree-Ey-Tiv Designs by Janovia

Kendra and Kenneth Joyner, Black Canvas Organic

Crystal DeBerry, Natural Wonder, Inc.

David Makuen, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Citi Trends was both honored and overwhelmed by the response to our Black History Makers program. The high level of interest in the program made it clear that Black entrepreneurs are eager to write new chapters in the history books. It also reinforced what we already knew, that there are many talented makers that just need an opportunity. It is our hope that these grants will support them in pursuing their dreams and aspirations. Getting to meet the winners was as exciting as it was inspirational. Citi Trends is looking forward to continuing to make a positive difference in support of black entrepreneurs.” To learn more about the winners, visit: www.cititrends.com/bhm-winners/

The Company also announced today its CITIcares Small Business Academy designed to provide value added advice to black owned businesses. Citi Trends, in partnership with the law firm Seyfarth, will offer a series of free online educational sessions, including Money: Where To Find It and How To Get It and Getting in the Door: How To Get Your Goods in Stores, just to name a few. The Company has assembled an impressive group of guest speakers to educate, inspire and empower the attendees.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc. is a growing specialty value retailer of apparel, accessories and home trends for way less spend primarily for African American and Latinx families in the United States. The Company operates 585 stores located in 33 states. Citi Trends’ website address is cititrends.com. CTRN-G

About Seyfarth

With more than 900 lawyers across 17 offices, Seyfarth Shaw LLP provides advisory, litigation, and transactional legal services to clients worldwide. seyfarth.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210616005220/en/