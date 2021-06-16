Clever Leaves Announces Entry into Mexican Market Through Partnership with CBD Life

The partnership positions both companies to become leaders in the Mexican medical cannabis industry.

NEW YORK, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR, CLVRW) (“Clever Leaves” or the “Company”), a leading multinational operator and licensed producer of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids, announced it has entered into an active pharmaceutical ingredient (“API”) supply agreement with CBD Life Holding SAPI de CV (“CBD Life”), an emerging leader in the Mexican cannabis industry which offers a line of CBD Wellness and consumer products and medical cannabis products which are under development. Under the agreement, Clever Leaves will act as the API supplier for the development and manufacture of CBD Life’s medical cannabis products. Commencing with CBD isolate, Clever Leaves aims to be the ongoing supplier of the required APIs for CBD Life’s product manufacturing purposes.



The partnership is Clever Leaves’ first commercial agreement in the Mexican market, and it comes shortly after regulations were fully approved in the country, providing a strategic growth opportunity in one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical markets.