Kinross reports temporary suspension of mill at Tasiast

TORONTO, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) (the “Company”) announced today a temporary suspension of mill operations at its Tasiast mine due to a fire on June 15, 2021. There were no injuries reported due to the fire.



The Company will work with government authorities and is starting the process of investigating the cause of the fire. The Company is also assessing the damage and potential impact on the operation and will provide a further update once an assessment is completed.