Verimatrix Protects Recode Health’s STRIVE Benefits Mobile App

Verimatrix, (Paris:VMX) (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced its application shielding solutions were selected by Oakland, California-based Recode Health to protect its STRIVE Benefits mobile app.

Serving as the SaaS benefits communication platform of choice for thousands of businesses throughout the United States, STRIVE’s mobile app aims to modernize employer-employee relations by seamlessly educating employees so that they stay ahead of the curve and have fingertip access to their benefits guides, balances, financial information and other customizable data. Due to the sensitive nature of the information within the app, such as telemedicine and Rx integrations to save on healthcare costs, the STRIVE management team prioritizes its cybersecurity stance and looked to ensure that its mobile app is as secure as possible.

“The protection of employer and employee data is paramount at STRIVE,” said Saravanan Chettiar, CEO at STRIVE Benefits. “As we continue to nearly double our business each year, we know this momentum is built on innovation as well as trust. As such, we routinely go through vulnerability testing and we looked to be sure that cybercriminals lacked a path inside our mobile app. Verimatrix enabled us to conduct an efficient and robust trial that proved successful at preventing reverse engineering and gained a solid stamp of approval from our eagle-eyed auditors. It was a seamless and straightforward decision to choose Verimatrix.”

With compliance top of mind, both from a regulations perspective and a partner/customer standpoint, the many large organizations that STRIVE Benefits works with are reassured by its use of proven cybersecurity leaders to safeguard against bad actors.

“Verimatrix is proud to call STRIVE one of its latest mobile app customers,” said Asaf Ashkenazi, Chief Operating Officer at Verimatrix. “As an innovator in a complex space, STRIVE continually works with private information that’s empowering and helpful, but also potentially valuable to cybercriminals who prey on private information. When an employee logs in to STRIVE’s app, there’s little that’s more important than trust and security – and we’re pleased to work with STRIVE to ensure its overall protection posture remains strong.”

About STRIVE Benefits
 Built from frustrated employees of both small and large companies, STRIVE was created to elevate the employee experience at work by making them feel more engaged and productive as well as happier and healthier. There are simply no tools out there to help employees navigate healthcare. STRIVE fills the void. Whether it’s mobile or web-based, STRIVE meets employees at their time of need and delivers critical information. By re-imagining the employee engagement space, STRIVE enables employers to easily address their specific needs through a quickly-implemented, user-friendly platform. Visit www.strivebenefits.com.

About Verimatrix
 Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit www.verimatrix.com.

