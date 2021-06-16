checkAd

Sweden raises SEK 10 billion at 1.386 % with 50-year bond

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.06.2021, 18:00  |  20   |   |   

Sweden raises SEK 10 billion at 1.386 % with 50-year bond

The Kingdom of Sweden raised SEK 10 billion at a yield of 1.386 per cent in the planned sale of a 50-year government bond. The new bond will be the longest outstanding loan in Sweden’s central government debt.

More than 80 investors participated in the syndicated sale with the total bid volume reaching above SEK 52 billion. Syndication means that a group of banks executes the transaction at terms approved by the issuer. The final pricing was fixed at 45 basis points above the yield on the Swedish government bond that was formerly the longest, maturing in just over 24 years.

– I am pleased that we were able to extend the Swedish government bond curve to 50 years through this transaction. With Sweden’s strong state finances as a foundation, we have again shown that we can attract a broad investor base, says Johan Bergström, Acting Head of Funding at the Swedish National Debt Office.

The Debt Office will gradually build up the outstanding stock of the new bond SGB 1064 by issuing smaller volumes in regular auctions.

Terms and conditions

Issuer Kingdom of Sweden
Size SEK 10 billion
Coupon 1.375 %
Maturity date 23 June 2071
Price 99.605 %
Yield 1.386 %
Yield of SGB 1064 versus yield of SGB 1063 maturing on 24 November 2045 45 basis points
Lead managers Barclays, Danske Markets, Handelsbanken Markets, Natwest Markets, Nordea Markets, SEB, Swedbank

Distribution by investor type

Fund managers 29 %
Insurance and pension companies 27 %
Hedge funds 18 %
Central banks/ public institutions 17 %
Banks 9 %

Distribution by region

Sweden 39 %
UK 20 %
Other Nordics 15 %
Asia & Middle east 14 %
Rest of Europe 12 %

Contact

Johan Bergström, Acting Head of Funding, +46 8 613 45 68
Press office, press@riksgalden.se, +46 8 613 47 01





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sweden raises SEK 10 billion at 1.386 % with 50-year bond Sweden raises SEK 10 billion at 1.386 % with 50-year bond The Kingdom of Sweden raised SEK 10 billion at a yield of 1.386 per cent in the planned sale of a 50-year government bond. The new bond will be the longest outstanding loan in Sweden’s …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Monument Announces Extension to Movement Control Order in Malaysia
Ozop Energy OZSC Signs Agreement with Clean Peak Energy
Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Convertible Note Exchange and New Issuance
Ketamine One Closes Previously Announced Acquisition of Integrated Rehab and Performance
Osisko Hits New Discovery One Kilometre North of Windfall
Cal Water Files Updated Water Shortage Contingency Plan, Expands Conservation Program to Support ...
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting of Holders ...
AVITA Medical Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Erdene Provides Update on Dark Horse Gold Prospect Exploration Program: Commences Follow-up Drilling
Red White & Bloom Brands Provides Update on Financial Statement Filings
Titel
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound ...
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE OFFERING OF NEW SENIOR NOTES DUE IN 2030
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus