TrueBlue to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Patrick Beharelle and Chief Financial Officer Derrek Gafford will present at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast and replay will be available through TrueBlue’s Investor Relations website: https://investor.trueblue.com and here.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity. In 2020, TrueBlue connected approximately 490,000 people with work. Its PeopleReady segment offers on-demand, industrial staffing; PeopleManagement offers contingent, on-site industrial staffing and commercial driver services; and PeopleScout offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and managed service provider (MSP) solutions to a wide variety of industries. Learn more at www.trueblue.com.

Wertpapier


04.06.21
Hospitality Industry Seeing Explosive Summer Hiring Surge as Sector Posts Nearly 1.3 Million Jobs
02.06.21
PeopleReady Honored with 7 NYX MarCom Awards
01.06.21
TrueBlue to Participate in Baird Investor Conference
27.05.21
Careers in the Skilled Trades Await New High School Grads
24.05.21
PeopleReady Unveils New Ad Featuring Two-Time Indy 500 Champ Takuma Sato