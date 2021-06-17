checkAd

World less peaceful as civil unrest and political instability increases due to COVID-19 pandemic, reveals IEP

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
17.06.2021, 06:00  |  43   |   |   

LONDON, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the launch of the 15th edition of the Global Peace Index from the international think-tank the Institute for Economics & Peace (IEP).

IEP logo

Key results

  • Civil unrest rose globally by 10%, with Belarus recording the largest deterioration. There were 14,871 violent demonstrations, protests and riots recorded globally in 2020.
  • Over 60% of people globally are worried about sustaining serious harm from violent crime.
  • Iceland remains the most peaceful country in the world, and Afghanistan the least peaceful.
  • Although there has been an improvement in militarisation since 2008, there are now signs that this trend has reversed.
  • The economic impact of violence increased in 2020 to $14.96 trillion - equivalent to 11.6% of the world's GDP or $1,942 per person - due to increased military spending.
  • The death toll from terrorism has declined for the sixth consecutive year.

COVID-19 highlights

  • In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic had a noticeable impact on violence, with some improvements, such as violent conflict, while other indicators deteriorated significantly including violent demonstrations. Three times as many countries deteriorated than improved.
  • Political instability also increased with twice as many countries deteriorating than improving.
  • There were widespread protests against pandemic related measures with over 5,000 events recorded globally.
  • Countries such as India, Chile, Italy, France, Germany, and South Africa were particularly impacted by demonstrations.
  • The Czech Republic, Estonia, Germany, Ireland, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Singapore, Slovenia, and Switzerland are best placed for a post-COVID-19 recovery.

The 15th edition of the annual Global Peace Index (GPI) report, the world's leading measure of global peacefulness, reveals that the average level of global peacefulness deteriorated for the ninth time in twelve years in 2020. Overall, 87 countries improved in peacefulness, whilst 73 deteriorated. This was the second smallest in the history of the index but the report also reveals that improvements in peace are more gradual than declines. As much of the world looks towards a COVID-19 recovery, increased civil unrest and political instability will be important to navigate.

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

World less peaceful as civil unrest and political instability increases due to COVID-19 pandemic, reveals IEP LONDON, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Today marks the launch of the 15th edition of the Global Peace Index from the international think-tank the Institute for Economics & Peace (IEP). Key results Civil unrest rose globally by 10%, with Belarus …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
APS Networks Launches Three TIP OpenBNG Programmable Switches to Boost the Disaggregated Telco ...
Takeda Pharmaceuticals Marks its 240th Founding Anniversary
Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market Size To Reach $446 Billion By 2028, Advent Of Technologically Advanced Healthcare Solutions Incorporating A.I., and IoT To Witness High Adoption Rates: Grand View Research, Inc.
Atradius: 50% of all Asia B2B credit sales are overdue
EQT Private Equity acquires majority stake in Parcel2Go, UK's largest parcel delivery marketplace ...
China Matters presents China's First National Urban Wetland
Irish Whiskey Market to Reach $7.67 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 9.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research
BNI Global Expands Executive Leadership Team Announcing New Chief Operating Officer
Accepted Benefits of Increased Vehicle Safety, Improved Overall On-the-Road Quality to Extend ...
MSRcosmos Has Earned the Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure Advanced ...
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
Certified and Shipping Now - Peplink Delivers 5G Lineup for T-Mobile 5G
International partners and Government agencies join Arqit's Federated Quantum System
Thriving Demand for Downstream Nitrogen-based Products Enriches Value Chain of Ammonia Market, Wide Demand in Agriculture Industry Spurs Growth: TMR
Investment in Israeli Innovation Companies Hits $10.5 Billion, Shattering 2020 Record in Under Six ...
JungJin SEO from South Korea named EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021
Klarna secures additional funding as consumers demand smarter alternatives to shop, bank, & pay
Blockchain Applications to Increase Efficiency and Transparency in the Global Mobility Supply Chain
Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Market to Reach $15.05 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 12.0% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
Discovery Life Sciences Acquires Targos To Create Market-Leading Global Tissue Biomarker Services
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
How A Junior Miner Might Have Sparked A New Canadian Gold Rush
Shell To Sell Interest In Deer Park Refinery To Partner Pemex
Zalando Launches New Summer Campaign, Activists of Optimism
Vianode signs MoU for supply of battery materials with Morrow Batteries
Grifols takes another step in the fight against Alzheimer's, partners with Ace to open first AMBAR ...
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
DBS, SGX, Standard Chartered and Temasek to take climate action through global carbon exchange and ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus