Philip Morris International Organizes for Continued Innovation Deepak Mishra Named President, Americas Region, Martin King to Retire After 30 Years of Service

Jacek Olczak, Chief Executive Officer of Philip Morris International (PMI) (NYSE: PM), today announced a new structure for the Americas with the appointment of Deepak Mishra—formerly Chief Strategy Officer—as President, Americas Region, covering the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The appointment is effective July 1.

The new structure in the Americas will focus on three areas: strengthening PMI’s leadership in Latin America & Canada as the company accelerates toward a smoke-free future; deepening efforts with partners to commercialize reduced risk products in the U.S.; and building a vital launchpad for the company’s “beyond nicotine” strategy in the U.S., in coordination with PMI’s Life Sciences group, through expanded partnerships and commercial deployment.

Mr. Olczak said, “I am thrilled to name Deepak Mishra, one of our top business leaders, to one of the most important roles for the future of our company. In less than three years with PMI, he has been instrumental in shaping our long-term strategy and bringing it to life through strategic partnerships and investments. Deepak brings to the role deep expertise in mergers and acquisitions, a likely component of our beyond nicotine strategy. He is both a visionary and a pragmatist, and I have high expectations for—and full confidence in—what he will accomplish in his new role.”

Prior to joining PMI, Mr. Mishra was Managing Director, Portfolio Operations at Centerbridge Partners LP, a private equity firm, where, from 2014, he led commercial, operational, and digital transformations in investments in consumer services, renewable energy, and distribution sectors. Before Centerbridge, Mr. Mishra was a Partner at McKinsey & Company in London. At McKinsey & Company he was a member of the Consumer Goods, Retail, and Operations leadership teams from 2001 to 2014 and supported clients in the fast-moving consumer goods, retail, and private equity industries on commercial and operational transformations. Mr. Mishra started his career as a marketing professional with Procter & Gamble in 1996 and then spent four years at Accenture’s strategy practice in India and Eastern Europe. He holds an undergraduate degree in computer science from BITS Pilani in India and an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow.

