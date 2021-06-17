RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 31 / 2021) with Apleona GmbH

Stuttgart, Germany, 17 June 2021. RIB Software SE, the world's leading provider of iTWO 6D BIM ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) technology for the construction industry, today announced the conclusion of a Phase-II-contract with Apleona GmbH.



Apleona is one of Europe's leading real estate and facility managers, headquartered in Neu-Isenburg near Frankfurt am Main. Around 20,000 employees in more than 30 countries operate and manage properties of all asset classes, construct and equip them, operate and maintain facilities and support their customers in production as well as secondary processes. Customers include market-leading industrial companies, investment companies, insurance companies, banks, the public sector, developers, owners and users.

Dirk Zörgiebel, Director IT Solutions & Platform at Apleona: "In order to further strengthen our leading position in the market, we have extended our existing contract with RIB. From now on, even more colleagues will rely on iTWO software for the planning of their projects. The business relationship with RIB has always been on an equal level, so it was a matter of course for us to continue to rely on the Stuttgart-based company in the planning process. We are looking forward to a further successful cooperation".

Erik von Stebut, Managing Director of RIB in Germany: "Of course, we are happy about winning new customers - but we are just as proud when we are able to accompany and support satisfied existing customers like Apleona in their digital transformation. The extension of the contract shows that RIB customers stand behind us, our products and our corporate strategy. We would like to take this opportunity to thank them for the trust they have placed in us".



About RIB Group

RIB Software SE is an innovator in the building and construction industry. The company develops and offers cutting-edge digital technologies for construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. iTWO 4.0, RIB's flagship cloud-based platform, provides the world's first enterprise cloud technology based on 6D BIM with AI integration for construction companies, industrial companies, developers and project owners, etc. With over 50 years of experiences in the construction industry, RIB Software SE focuses on IT and engineering and becomes the pioneer in construction innovation, exploring and bringing in new thinking, new working methods and new technologies to enhance construction productivity. RIB is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany and Hong Kong, China, and listed on the prime standard Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2011. With over 2,700 talents in more than 25 countries worldwide, RIB is targeting to transform the construction industry into the most advanced and digitalized industry in the 21st century.

