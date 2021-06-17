checkAd

DGAP-News RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 31 / 2021) with Apleona GmbH

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
17.06.2021, 14:00  |  32   |   |   

DGAP-News: RIB Software SE / Key word(s): Agreement
RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 31 / 2021) with Apleona GmbH

17.06.2021 / 14:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

17-June-2021

RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 31 / 2021) with Apleona GmbH

Stuttgart, Germany, 17 June 2021. RIB Software SE, the world's leading provider of iTWO 6D BIM ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) technology for the construction industry, today announced the conclusion of a Phase-II-contract with Apleona GmbH.

Apleona is one of Europe's leading real estate and facility managers, headquartered in Neu-Isenburg near Frankfurt am Main. Around 20,000 employees in more than 30 countries operate and manage properties of all asset classes, construct and equip them, operate and maintain facilities and support their customers in production as well as secondary processes. Customers include market-leading industrial companies, investment companies, insurance companies, banks, the public sector, developers, owners and users.

Dirk Zörgiebel, Director IT Solutions & Platform at Apleona: "In order to further strengthen our leading position in the market, we have extended our existing contract with RIB. From now on, even more colleagues will rely on iTWO software for the planning of their projects. The business relationship with RIB has always been on an equal level, so it was a matter of course for us to continue to rely on the Stuttgart-based company in the planning process. We are looking forward to a further successful cooperation".

Erik von Stebut, Managing Director of RIB in Germany: "Of course, we are happy about winning new customers - but we are just as proud when we are able to accompany and support satisfied existing customers like Apleona in their digital transformation. The extension of the contract shows that RIB customers stand behind us, our products and our corporate strategy. We would like to take this opportunity to thank them for the trust they have placed in us".

About RIB Group

RIB Software SE is an innovator in the building and construction industry. The company develops and offers cutting-edge digital technologies for construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. iTWO 4.0, RIB's flagship cloud-based platform, provides the world's first enterprise cloud technology based on 6D BIM with AI integration for construction companies, industrial companies, developers and project owners, etc. With over 50 years of experiences in the construction industry, RIB Software SE focuses on IT and engineering and becomes the pioneer in construction innovation, exploring and bringing in new thinking, new working methods and new technologies to enhance construction productivity. RIB is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany and Hong Kong, China, and listed on the prime standard Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2011. With over 2,700 talents in more than 25 countries worldwide, RIB is targeting to transform the construction industry into the most advanced and digitalized industry in the 21st century.


17.06.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: RIB Software SE
Vaihinger Str. 151
70567 Stuttgart
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)711-7873-0
Fax: +49 (0)711-7873-311
E-mail: info@rib-software.com
Internet: www.rib-software.com
ISIN: DE000A0Z2XN6
WKN: A0Z2XN
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1209170

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1209170  17.06.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1209170&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetRIB Software Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 31 / 2021) with Apleona GmbH DGAP-News: RIB Software SE / Key word(s): Agreement RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 31 / 2021) with Apleona GmbH 17.06.2021 / 14:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 17-June-2021 RIB …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE ...
DGAP-News: Sixt SE: SIXT schaltet einen Gang höher und investiert in Netzwerk, Technologie und Produkte, ...
DGAP-News: MorphoSys Commences Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals
DGAP-Adhoc: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG lädt zur außerordentlichen Hauptversammlung ein: Vorratsbeschlüsse über ...
DGAP-News: CureVac Provides Update on Phase 2b/3 Trial of First-Generation COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, CVnCoV
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest SE erhält Zustimmung der Anleihegläubiger zur Erhöhung des ...
DGAP-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: FP Annual General Meeting with outlook for initiated transformation
DGAP-Adhoc: The Social Chain AG: Die The Social Chain AG beschließt Sachkapitalerhöhung unter Ausschluss des ...
EQS-Adhoc: Schindler commits to science-based targets as it steps up climate action
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Vor Reiseantritt bequem Gepäck einchecken und PCR-Test machen: CENTOGENE, Lufthansa und Fraport ...
DGAP-News: Corestate stemmt Finanzierung von Kauf und Entwicklung des „FÜRST' Projekts am ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Brockhaus Capital Management AG: BCM AG schließt Kaufvertrag über Mehrheitserwerb der digitalen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SNP Confirms Talks on the Acquisition of Software Specialist Datavard
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG übernimmt Business Keeper GmbH
DGAP-DD: Siemens Energy AG deutsch
Quantum Battery Metals beginnt mit Arbeitsprogramm auf gleich drei Schlüssellagerstätten - Aktie ...
Titel
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Bekanntgabe Jahresabschluss 2020
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE AND ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
Aussichtsreiche Uranmineralisierung bei Megawatts Selteneerdmetall-Projekte in Australien
DGAP-News: sino AG: Beteiligungsunternehmen Trade Republic Bank GmbH schließt Series C unter Führung von ...
DGAP-News: UMT AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Jahreszahlen 2020: Umsatz und Ergebnis signifikant verbessert - ...
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) unterzeichnet einen Phase-II-Auftrag (Nr. 31 / 2021) mit der Apleona GmbH (deutsch)
14:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) unterzeichnet einen Phase-II-Auftrag (Nr. 31 / 2021) mit der Apleona GmbH
10:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) unterzeichnet einen MTWO Phase-II-Auftrag (Nr. 30 / 2021) mit der Barzani Gruppe (deutsch)
10:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) unterzeichnet einen MTWO Phase-II-Auftrag (Nr. 30 / 2021) mit der Barzani Gruppe
10:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a MTWO Phase-II-contract (No. 30 / 2021) with the Barzani Group
16.06.21
DGAP-DD: RIB Software SE deutsch
16.06.21
DGAP-DD: RIB Software SE english
16.06.21
DGAP-DD: RIB Software SE deutsch
16.06.21
DGAP-DD: RIB Software SE english
16.06.21
DGAP-DD: RIB Software SE deutsch