Maison Luxe Provides Update on Investment Holding Aether Diamonds The World’s Only Carbon-Negative Diamond Producer

FORT LEE, NJ, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Maison Luxe, Inc. (“Maison Luxe” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the global custom luxury goods marketplace, is pleased to update shareholders on the Company’s investment holding, Impossible Diamond, Inc, d/b/a Aether Diamonds (“Aether”).

Aether is the first and only carbon-negative diamond producer in the world, creating beautiful gemstone-quality precious diamonds entirely from capturing damaging excess CO2 from the Earth's atmosphere through its unique IP-protected production process.

“We continue to be extremely excited about Aether and believe it has a tremendous future in an extremely powerful niche in the global gemstone marketplace,” commented Anil Idnani, CEO of Maison Luxe. “We look forward to updated information over coming days about Aether’s exciting progress. We have tremendous confidence in the Aether team and their ability to execute on this important vision. The diamond mining industry has been broadly responsible for more than its share of damage over the decades, in both social and environmental terms. The lab-grown diamond industry has been pushing back against this trend. But Aether is really the only player capable of a truly game-changing shift in that narrative.”

Aether has been ramping up its production over recent months after fielding more than $2.5 million in pre-orders. For every carat of diamond sold, Aether permanently removes 20 metric tonnes of CO2 from the atmosphere.

About Aether

Aether is a luxury jewelry company with a paradigm-shifting vision – to create jewelry that pushes the boundaries of design, technology, and craftsmanship in order to pave the way for a more beautiful, honest, and enduring world. As the future of fine jewelry, created for humans, and the planet, each breathtaking Aether piece is designed and crafted by hand. Aether is proud to be the first company in the world to successfully create carbon-negative diamonds, which serve as a symbol of its commitment to forge an entirely new future for fine jewelry.

About Maison Luxe

Maison Luxe offers luxury retail consumer items that are responsibly sourced and affordable. The Company operates as a niche high-end luxury goods retailer, helping interested consumers obtain rare luxury items that may otherwise not be reliably available due to the nature of the luxury retail marketplace. The Company focuses its efforts primarily within the fine time piece and jewelry segments, both on a wholesale and B2C (business-to-consumer) basis. The Company now also owns its Amani Jewelers subsidiary, which operates in the jewelry marketplace, with a strategic focus on the rapidly growing lab-grown diamonds market. In addition, Maison Luxe holds a significant investment position in Aether Diamonds, which was founded in 2020 as the world's first and only captured carbon lab-grown diamond producer.

