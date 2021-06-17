checkAd

Opportunity Finance Network Receives Largest Grant in 35-Year History from Wells Fargo

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.06.2021, 19:26  |  12   |   |   

Opportunity Finance Network (OFN) announced that Wells Fargo is committing a $25 million grant to its Finance Justice Fund to help tackle systemic barriers to capital in communities around the country. Managed by Opportunity Finance Network, the Finance Justice Fund aims to address the racial wealth gap and persistent poverty by delivering financing through community development financial institutions (CDFIs) to Black, Latinx, Native, rural, and other communities with less access to traditional financial services.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210617005775/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Wells Fargo & Company!
Short
Basispreis 50,88€
Hebel 8,06
Ask 0,63
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 39,43€
Hebel 7,30
Ask 0,36
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Opportunity Finance Network receives largest grant in its history from Wells Fargo to support the Finance Justice Fund serving diverse communities. (Graphic: Wells Fargo)

Opportunity Finance Network receives largest grant in its history from Wells Fargo to support the Finance Justice Fund serving diverse communities. (Graphic: Wells Fargo)

“Wells Fargo’s historic grant contribution sets a precedent for organizations seeking to make an impact in low-income and underserved communities. CDFIs can offer the highest impact programs when debt capital is coupled with grants that enable them to build their capacity and net assets. This grant means that CDFIs will be able to go deeper into their communities to serve more individuals and neighborhoods,” said Lisa Mensah, president and CEO of OFN.

“Growing small businesses, supporting affordable housing developers, and revitalizing economic corridors enrich communities for the long term,” said Bill Daley, vice chairman of Public Affairs at Wells Fargo. “We’ve long understood the expertise of CDFIs having engaged OFN through our Diverse Community Capital program and now with our Open for Business Fund. The Finance Justice Fund is a natural evolution of our deep collaboration with OFN and appreciation for the role CDFIs play in the economy.”

Goal of the Finance Justice Fund

CDFIs will receive awards from the Finance Justice Fund to expand lending and provide business advisory assistance to small businesses. The Wells Fargo grant helps OFN deploy the Finance Justice Fund debt as it catalyzes its long-term, low-cost, flexible capital and accelerates the work of OFN member CDFIs in communities of color, rural markets, and areas of persistent poverty. OFN envisions that when the Finance Justice Fund achieves its goal of $1 billion in capital, the fund will support financing approximately $420 million for small businesses, $420 million for affordable housing, $70 million for consumer and other financial support, and $90 million for community facilities in those markets.

Seite 1 von 3
Wells Fargo Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Opportunity Finance Network Receives Largest Grant in 35-Year History from Wells Fargo Opportunity Finance Network (OFN) announced that Wells Fargo is committing a $25 million grant to its Finance Justice Fund to help tackle systemic barriers to capital in communities around the country. Managed by Opportunity Finance Network, the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) on Behalf of ...
Prime Day Deals Preview: Two Days, More Than 2 Million Deals, Starting June 21
Roxgold Intercepts 39 G/T Over 8M at New Gabbro North Prospect and Extends Sunbird With 15.1 G/T ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) on Behalf of ...
Steward Health Care to Acquire Five Hospitals in the Miami-Dade/Southern Broward Area From Tenet ...
C3 AI and NCS Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Enterprise AI Applications Across Asia-Pacific
HSBC USA Expands Sustainable Finance Offering with Sustainability-Linked Loans for Commercial ...
Data Published in New England Journal of Medicine Shows Pfizer’s Tofacitinib Meets Primary ...
Kilroy Realty to Expand Into Austin, Texas and Grow Its West Coast Footprint With Three Strategic ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
Alussa Energy Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting ...
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.06.21
Ruth Jacks Named Data and Transformation Leader for Wells Fargo Commercial Banking
15.06.21
Wells Fargo Investment Institute Releases 2021 Midyear Outlook: ‘Fuel for Growth’
08.06.21
Wells Fargo to Present at the Morgan Stanley Virtual U.S. Financials Conference
08.06.21
Wells Fargo Announces Active Cash℠ Credit Card, Cash Back Card is First in New Multi-Card Suite
07.06.21
Wells Fargo Launches “About Money” Podcast
07.06.21
Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds Announce Change of Date of Special Meeting of Shareholders
02.06.21
Social Media Increases Teenage Interest in Wall Street, Wells Fargo Survey Finds
01.06.21
Wells Fargo Utilities and High Income Fund Announces Sources of Distribution
30.05.21
Warren Buffett: 4 Situationen, in denen er Aktien verkaufen würde!
27.05.21
Wells Fargo Awards $1 Million to Assist Asian American and Pacific Islander Communities