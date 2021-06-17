checkAd

BET Celebrates Juneteenth and the Resilience of the African American Spirit With a Curated Compilation of Uplifting Long and Short-form Content Under Its ‘Content for Change’ Initiative

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.06.2021, 21:50  |  40   |   |   

BET celebrates Juneteenth with a curated programming slate under its “Content For Change” initiative that honors the resilience of the African American spirit and the promise of powerful Black futures. Starting at Noon ET/PT, the network will showcase Black achievement across all platforms and will celebrate the national commemoration of the abolition of slavery in the United States with social justice-themed episodes of series, inspirational films and short-form content. Additionally, BET will launch a special interstitial Manifesto campaign and deliver messages of inspirations featuring top Black talent, thought leaders, and change agents pledging our collective commitment to freedom, liberation, and joy including Principal of Black Future Lab Alicia Garza, Recording Artist Anthony Hamilton, Author and Associate Professor at Rutgers University Brittney Cooper, NASCAR Professional race car driver Bubba Wallace, “Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living” star Courtney Nichole, “Tyler Perry’s Sistas” star Crystal Renee’ Hayslett, NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson, “Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living” star J. Anthony Brown, BET News correspondent and Journalist Marc Lamont Hill, Actress and Activist MJ Rodriguez, “The Ms. Pat Show” on BET+ star PatriciaMs. Pat’ Williams, “Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living” star Na’im Lynn, “Tyler Perry’s Sistas” star Novi Brown, acclaimed Director Reginald Hudlin, award-winning journalist Soledad O'Brien, Recording artist Stokley and Vice President of the United States of America Kamala Harris.

BET’s Freedom Day Manifesto

Juneteenth is our day of celebration.
No matter the zip code,
No matter who we love or how we show up.
No matter our age, gender, faith…
We are one.
Today, we celebrate the collective liberation of Black People.
Our spirit has always been free,
Our perseverance remains unmatched.
Black is beautiful.
Black is brilliant.
Black is bold.
We will exercise our power.
We will dream bigger.
We honor ourselves every day…
On this Juneteenth, we show each other extra love
And celebrate the freedom, that is our birthright.
Happy Juneteenth!
From our family to yours.
We celebrate Juneteenth. This year and always.

Watch and share the manifesto interstitial by clicking on the link below:
 https://ql.mediasilo.com/ql/60cb60efd53979164afd254b

Exclusive messages of hope examining the legacy of ‘Juneteenth” across platforms will include:

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BET Celebrates Juneteenth and the Resilience of the African American Spirit With a Curated Compilation of Uplifting Long and Short-form Content Under Its ‘Content for Change’ Initiative BET celebrates Juneteenth with a curated programming slate under its “Content For Change” initiative that honors the resilience of the African American spirit and the promise of powerful Black futures. Starting at Noon ET/PT, the network will …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Palantir Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award
Prime Day Deals Preview: Two Days, More Than 2 Million Deals, Starting June 21
C3 AI and NCS Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Enterprise AI Applications Across Asia-Pacific
Steward Health Care to Acquire Five Hospitals in the Miami-Dade/Southern Broward Area From Tenet ...
Roxgold Intercepts 39 G/T Over 8M at New Gabbro North Prospect and Extends Sunbird With 15.1 G/T ...
BlackRock to Acquire Baringa Partners’ Climate Change Scenario Model Through New Long-Term ...
Valeo and Navya Strengthen Their Technological and Industrial Collaboration
HSBC USA Expands Sustainable Finance Offering with Sustainability-Linked Loans for Commercial ...
Data Published in New England Journal of Medicine Shows Pfizer’s Tofacitinib Meets Primary ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
Alussa Energy Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting ...
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Longer-term Data for Kite’s Yescarta in Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma Demonstrate ...
Elanco Announces Agreement to Acquire Kindred Biosciences
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:15 Uhr
Nickelodeon Introduces The Patrick Star Show and Middlemost Post, Debuting Back to Back Friday, July 9
14.06.21
Taraji P. Henson to Host 2021 “BET AWARDS” Broadcast Set to Air Live on BET, Sunday, June 27 at 8: 00 PM, ET/PT
11.06.21
J Balvin, Samantha Bee, Padma Lakshmi, Nancy Pelosi and Ben Simmons Join Nickelodeon’s Nick News: Kids, Immigration and Equality, Premiering Thursday June 17, at 7:30 P.M. ET/PT
07.06.21
Paramount+ Announces a Mountain of Movies, Original Series and Live Sports Coming to the Service This Summer
01.06.21
ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish to Participate in the Virtual Evercore ISI Inaugural Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference
27.05.21
BET Announces Official Nominations for the “BET AWARDS” 2021
27.05.21
MTV and All Out Launch International LGBTQ+ Photography Competition
26.05.21
ViacomCBS Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends
26.05.21
Preschoolers Will Get Ready to Rock With Nickelodeon’s Brand-New Animated Series The Beatbuds, Let’s Jam!
24.05.21
MTV Entertainment Studios and Bassett Vance Productions Tap Award-Winning Writer Nathan Alan Davis for Limited Series on the Tulsa Race Massacre