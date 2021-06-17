BET Celebrates Juneteenth and the Resilience of the African American Spirit With a Curated Compilation of Uplifting Long and Short-form Content Under Its ‘Content for Change’ Initiative

BET celebrates Juneteenth with a curated programming slate under its “Content For Change” initiative that honors the resilience of the African American spirit and the promise of powerful Black futures. Starting at Noon ET/PT, the network will showcase Black achievement across all platforms and will celebrate the national commemoration of the abolition of slavery in the United States with social justice-themed episodes of series, inspirational films and short-form content. Additionally, BET will launch a special interstitial Manifesto campaign and deliver messages of inspirations featuring top Black talent, thought leaders, and change agents pledging our collective commitment to freedom, liberation, and joy including Principal of Black Future Lab Alicia Garza, Recording Artist Anthony Hamilton, Author and Associate Professor at Rutgers University Brittney Cooper, NASCAR Professional race car driver Bubba Wallace, “Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living” star Courtney Nichole, “Tyler Perry’s Sistas” star Crystal Renee’ Hayslett, NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson, “Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living” star J. Anthony Brown, BET News correspondent and Journalist Marc Lamont Hill, Actress and Activist MJ Rodriguez, “The Ms. Pat Show” on BET+ star Patricia ‘Ms. Pat’ Williams, “Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living” star Na’im Lynn, “Tyler Perry’s Sistas” star Novi Brown, acclaimed Director Reginald Hudlin, award-winning journalist Soledad O'Brien, Recording artist Stokley and Vice President of the United States of America Kamala Harris.

BET’s Freedom Day Manifesto

Juneteenth is our day of celebration.

No matter the zip code,

No matter who we love or how we show up.

No matter our age, gender, faith…

We are one.

Today, we celebrate the collective liberation of Black People.

Our spirit has always been free,

Our perseverance remains unmatched.

Black is beautiful.

Black is brilliant.

Black is bold.

We will exercise our power.

We will dream bigger.

We honor ourselves every day…

On this Juneteenth, we show each other extra love

And celebrate the freedom, that is our birthright.

Happy Juneteenth!

From our family to yours.

We celebrate Juneteenth. This year and always.

Watch and share the manifesto interstitial by clicking on the link below:

https://ql.mediasilo.com/ql/60cb60efd53979164afd254b

Exclusive messages of hope examining the legacy of ‘Juneteenth” across platforms will include: