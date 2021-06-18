checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Jubii Europe N.V. (i.L.): Liquidation distribution and delisting

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Jubii Europe N.V. (i.L.) / Schlagwort(e): Delisting
Jubii Europe N.V. (i.L.): Liquidation distribution and delisting

18.06.2021 / 11:00 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Ad hoc announcement

Liquidation distribution and delisting

 

The liquidator of the assets and liabilities of Jubii Europe N.V. in liquidation (in liquidatie) (ISIN NL0000233195) (the Company) intends to make a final liquidation distribution to the shareholders of the Company on 25 June 2021 in the amount of € 0,022204384 per each outstanding registered AA and AB share or bearer share B of the Company with a nominal value of € 0,01 each. The amount shall be paid to those shareholders who are registered as holders of the Company's share on the evening of 24 June 2021.

As of the conclusion of 22 June 2021 the trading of the Company's bearer shares at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will be firstly suspended.

Following the aforementioned liquidation distribution on 25 June 2021 the Company will cease to exist and will be deregistered from the Dutch Commercial Register. After the Company's deregistration from the Dutch Commercial Register has taken place the Company will be delisted from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Shareholders who are required to pay taxes are advised to contact a tax consultant concerning the treatment of the liquidation distribution.

Jubii Europe N.V. in liquidation

Haarlem, The Netherlands, June 18, 2021

 

18.06.2021 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de

Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Jubii Europe N.V. (i.L.)
Fonteinlaan 7
2012 JG Haarlem
Niederlande
Telefon: +49 (0)5241 7080444
Fax: +49 (0)5242 9164610
E-Mail: contact@jubii.com
Internet: http://www.jubii.com
ISIN: NL0000233195
WKN: 932728
Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (General Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, München, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1209371

 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service

1209371  18.06.2021 CET/CEST

