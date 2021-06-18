checkAd

Rapid Nutrition PLC Admission to Trading on the Euronext Growth Paris Market

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2021 / Rapid Nutrition PLC (BOURSE:ALRPD), a natural wellness company focused on the research and development ("R&D"), including manufacturing and distribution of premium science-based products, sports nutrition, vitamins, dietary supplements, weight-loss and diet management products, today announces that its entire issued share capital consisting of 38,849,541 ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the "Ordinary Shares") will be admitted to trading on Euronext Growth segment, on 22nd of June 2021. Trading is expected to commence at 9:00 am CET under the Ticker "ALRPD" (ISIN: GB00BLG2TX24). The Ordinary Shares will continue to trade under the TIDM code "RPNRF" on the OTCQB. The final date of trading on SIX Swiss Exchange is scheduled for Thursday, 22nd July 2021.

The Information Document will be published by the Company on the 21st of June 2021 before 9:00 am, followed by a Rapid Nutrition press release, in accordance with Euronext Rules. This admission to trading did require an information document to be reviewed by Euronext. Detailed regulatory information regarding the Company's Listing will be available in the Information Document, and accessible via: https://www.rnplc.com, including the entirety of chapter 1.18 regarding risks in connection with this Admission. Euronext will issue a market notice with the first trading price on Monday the 21st of June.

Mr. Simon St Ledger, Executive Director and CEO of Rapid Nutrition, said: "The listing represents a new chapter for Rapid Nutrition and we now look forward to expanding our award-winning nutraceuticals product range and geographical presence particularly in Europe. We are excited by the opportunities presented to us as a listed Euronext Growth company, which we believe will enhance our profile, providing access to international investors through the Pan-European platform to support future growth."

The admission to trading is led by Banque Delubac & Cie - CIB as the exclusive advisor and listing sponsor of Rapid Nutrition PLC.

About the Business

Well established, award-winning wellness brands which contain proven and effective dose to target the main issues relating to weight management and obesity

  • Leisa's Secret®, a product range comprising a system of premium meal replacement shakes, high potency energy boosting tablets, weight loss tablets and an appetite suppressant powder.
  • System LS™ includes a range of high-protein shakes, organic superfoods, vegan powders, natural metabolism boosters and high-fiber bars, all backed with evidenced-based health benefits.
  • Azurene™ This natural herbal formula is the product of several years of research, including in-vitro testing, scholarly literature and continuing clinical trials ahead of product launch. The herbal ingredients are traditionally used in European herbal medicine to help reduce the severity of symptoms of common colds and flu.

Fast growing international distribution network

