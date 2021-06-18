Rapid Nutrition PLC Admission to Trading on the Euronext Growth Paris Market

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2021 / Rapid Nutrition PLC (BOURSE:ALRPD), a natural wellness company focused on the research and development ("R&D"), including manufacturing and distribution of premium science-based products, sports nutrition, …

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2021 / Rapid Nutrition PLC (BOURSE:ALRPD), a natural wellness company focused on the research and development ("R&D"), including manufacturing and distribution of premium science-based products, sports nutrition, vitamins, dietary supplements, weight-loss and diet management products, today announces that its entire issued share capital consisting of 38,849,541 ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the "Ordinary Shares") will be admitted to trading on Euronext Growth segment, on 22nd of June 2021. Trading is expected to commence at 9:00 am CET under the Ticker "ALRPD" (ISIN: GB00BLG2TX24). The Ordinary Shares will continue to trade under the TIDM code "RPNRF" on the OTCQB. The final date of trading on SIX Swiss Exchange is scheduled for Thursday, 22nd July 2021.

The Information Document will be published by the Company on the 21st of June 2021 before 9:00 am, followed by a Rapid Nutrition press release, in accordance with Euronext Rules. This admission to trading did require an information document to be reviewed by Euronext. Detailed regulatory information regarding the Company's Listing will be available in the Information Document, and accessible via: https://www.rnplc.com, including the entirety of chapter 1.18 regarding risks in connection with this Admission. Euronext will issue a market notice with the first trading price on Monday the 21st of June.