ION Acquisition Corp. 1 Ltd. Transfers Listing to the Nasdaq Global Market

18.06.2021   

ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. (NYSE: IACA) (the “Company”) announced today that upon the closing of the previously announced proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Taboola.com Ltd. (“Taboola”), it intends to voluntarily delist its issued and outstanding units consisting of Class A ordinary shares of the Company, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Class A Ordinary Shares”) and warrants of the Company entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Class A Ordinary Shares per warrant at a price of $11.50 per share (collectively, the “ION Units”) from The New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”). The Company’s decision to voluntarily delist its ION Units and transfer to the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC (“NASDAQ”) is due to the fact that upon the consummation of the Business Combination, the Company will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Taboola, and Taboola’s securities will be traded on the NASDAQ. Following the transfer, the Company will continue to file the same periodic reports and other information it currently files with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Company anticipates the transfer to NASDAQ to occur on or about June 30, 2021.

Important Information

Neither the SEC, any state securities commission or the Israel Securities Authority has approved or disapproved of the securities to be issued in connection with the Business Combination or determined if the Registration Statement (as defined herein) is accurate or adequate.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company’s and Taboola’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company’s and Taboola’s expectations with respect to future performance and anticipated financial impacts of the Business Combination, the satisfaction of the closing conditions to the Business Combination, and the timing of the completion of the Business Combination. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside the Company’s and Taboola’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the Merger Agreement or could otherwise cause the Business Combination to fail to close; (2) the outcome of legal proceedings that have or may be instituted against the Company and Taboola; (3) the inability to complete the Business Combination, including due to failure to obtain the requisite approval of shareholders or other conditions to closing in the Merger Agreement; (4) the receipt of an unsolicited offer from another party for an alternative business transaction that could interfere with the Business Combination; (5) the inability to obtain or maintain the listing of the ordinary shares of the post-acquisition company on The New York Stock Exchange following the Business Combination; (6) the risk that the announcement and consummation of the Business Combination disrupts current plans and operations; (7) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the Business Combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees; (8) costs related to the Business Combination; (9) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (10) the possibility that Taboola or the combined company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, competitive and/or factors such as the COVID-19 pandemic; and (11) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the proxy statement/prospectus relating to the Business Combination, including those under “Risk Factors” in the Registration Statement, and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Wertpapier


