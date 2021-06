ION Acquisition Corp. 1 Ltd. Transfers Listing to the Nasdaq Global Market

ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. (NYSE: IACA) (the “Company”) announced today that upon the closing of the previously announced proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Taboola.com Ltd. (“Taboola”), it intends to voluntarily delist its issued and outstanding units consisting of Class A ordinary shares of the Company, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Class A Ordinary Shares”) and warrants of the Company entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Class A Ordinary Shares per warrant at a price of $11.50 per share (collectively, the “ION Units”) from The New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”). The Company’s decision to voluntarily delist its ION Units and transfer to the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC (“NASDAQ”) is due to the fact that upon the consummation of the Business Combination, the Company will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Taboola, and Taboola’s securities will be traded on the NASDAQ. Following the transfer, the Company will continue to file the same periodic reports and other information it currently files with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Company anticipates the transfer to NASDAQ to occur on or about June 30, 2021.

Neither the SEC, any state securities commission or the Israel Securities Authority has approved or disapproved of the securities to be issued in connection with the Business Combination or determined if the Registration Statement (as defined herein) is accurate or adequate.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

