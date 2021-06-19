checkAd

Giyani Provides Update on Otse Prospect Exploration Program in Botswana and Announces Grant of Stock Options

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.06.2021, 00:04  |  37   |   |   

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

TORONTO, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) ("Giyani" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of an induced polarization (“IP”) program at its Otse manganese prospect (“Otse”), an historically mined property located in the Kanye Basin in south-eastern Botswana. Furthermore, an annual grant of stock options has been made to the three non-executive directors of the Company following their re-election.

Otse IP Program

Spectral Geophysics has been appointed as the contractor to complete the 3D-IP survey (the “Survey”) at Otse. The Survey’s objective is to detect manganese oxide mineralisation below overburden material and define drill targets. The area of the Survey will approximate 50 hectares; focus on two areas surrounding two historical pits (see Figure 1); and be conducted using IRIS Instruments’ FullWaver systems, using 20 independent receiver nodes and a sufficient number of current injection nodes to obtain the appropriate depth penetration and spatial resolution. A minimum of 40 current injection points will be used with the potential dipole length at 25 m and spacing between dipoles at 25 m in a north-south direction and 50 m in an east-west direction. Mobilization will commence during the week of June 21, 2021.

Figure 1: Planned location of the 3D-IP Survey
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/16d76a7e-9bf5-4d83 ...

Grant of Stock Options

At the Company’s annual meeting of shareholders held on June 17, 2021, all matters to be voted on were passed including the re-election of board members. In accordance with the Company’s policy, an annual grant of an aggregate of 450,000 stock options (each an "Option") has been made to the three non-executive directors of the Company under the terms of its stock option plan. Each Option is exercisable into one common share (a "Share") of the Company at a price of $0.40 per Option for a period of five years from the date of grant, being today. All Options vest immediately.

About Giyani

Giyani is a mineral resource company focused on the advancement of its manganese assets within the Kanye Basin in south-eastern Botswana, Africa (the “Kanye Basin Prospects”). The Kanye Basin Prospects include the past producing Kgwakgwe Hill mine and project, referred to as the K.Hill Project, as well as the Otse and the Lobatse manganese prospects, both of which have seen historical mining activities. The Company’s strategy is to become a low-carbon footprint producer of high-purity electrolytic manganese precursor materials used by battery manufacturers for the expanding electric vehicle market.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Giyani Provides Update on Otse Prospect Exploration Program in Botswana and Announces Grant of Stock Options Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States TORONTO, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) ("Giyani" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of an …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
Nevada Exploration Closes Oversubscribed $4.75M Financing
NB Private Equity: May Monthly NAV Estimate & Q1 2021 Report
Cedarmont Capital Announces Proposed Qualifying Transaction
Arrival Announces Redemption of Warrants
Orphazyme provides regulatory update from FDA on arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick disease type C
atai Life Sciences Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
FOOTHILLS EXPLORATION INC. TO PRESENT AT THE EMERGING GROWTH CONFERENCE ON JUNE 23, 2021
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus