checkAd

EQS-Adhoc HBM portfolio company Ambrx Biopharma raises USD 126 million in initial public offering on New York Stock Exchange

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
21.06.2021, 06:45  |  74   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: HBM Healthcare Investments AG / Key word(s): IPO
HBM portfolio company Ambrx Biopharma raises USD 126 million in initial public offering on New York Stock Exchange

21-Jun-2021 / 06:45 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE: AMAM), a private company in the portfolio of HBM Healthcare Investments, completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange last Friday. The company raised USD 126 million in new capital through the issuance of 7 million American Depository Shares (ADS) at a price of USD 18.00 per ADS. On the first trading day, the shares closed slightly lower at USD 17.05 (-5.3%).

HBM Healthcare Investments invested USD 20 million in Ambrx in November 2020 and increased its stake by a further USD 14.4 million in the IPO. After the IPO, HBM Healthcare Investments holds 2.54 million ADS with a total value of USD 43.25 million.

Ambrx Biopharma is developing a novel class of engineered precision biologics using a proprietary genetic code technology platform that allows it to incorporate, in a site-specific manner, synthetic amino acids into proteins within living cells, which the company believes could offer safety and efficacy benefits over conventional conjugation approaches which use natural amino acids. The company's lead candidate, ARX788, is an antibody-drug conjugate currently being studied in breast, gastric and other solid tumors. The most advanced trial of ARX788 is being conducted by Ambrx Biopharma's partner, NovoCodex Biopharmaceuticals, in China in patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer. In addition, the company has clinical collaborations with Bristol Myers Squibb, Astellas, BeiGene, Sino Biopharma, Elanco and NovoCodex, for drug candidates generated using Ambrx technology.

Contact
For further information, please contact Dr Andreas Wicki on +41 41 710 75 77, or at andreas.wicki@hbmhealthcare.com.

About HBM Healthcare Investments

HBM Healthcare Investments invests in the healthcare sector. The Company holds and manages an international portfolio of promising companies in the human medicine, biotechnology, medical technology and diagnostics sectors and related areas. Many of these companies have their lead products already available on the market or at an advanced stage of development. The portfolio companies are closely tracked and actively guided in their strategic direction. This is what makes HBM Healthcare Investments an interesting alternative to investments in big pharma and biotechnology companies. HBM Healthcare Investments has an international shareholder base and is listed on SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker: HBMN).

Seite 1 von 3
HBM Healthcare Investments Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc HBM portfolio company Ambrx Biopharma raises USD 126 million in initial public offering on New York Stock Exchange EQS Group-Ad-hoc: HBM Healthcare Investments AG / Key word(s): IPO HBM portfolio company Ambrx Biopharma raises USD 126 million in initial public offering on New York Stock Exchange 21-Jun-2021 / 06:45 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-DD: SHW AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: SHW AG english
EQS-Adhoc: HBM Portfoliounternehmen Ambrx Biopharma nimmt bei Börsengang an der New York Stock Exchange USD ...
EQS-Adhoc: Successful renewal and increase of syndicated loan provides financing and liquidity security and ...
EQS-Adhoc: HBM portfolio company Ambrx Biopharma raises USD 126 million in initial public offering on New York ...
EQS-News: S&P upgrades the rating of Baloise in Germany and confirms the Group's rating
DGAP-News: NeXR Technologies SE grows success of NeXR Show - Berlin-based DJ duo Pan-Pot opts for digital ...
EQS-News: Relief veröffentlicht die Ergebnisse der ordentlichen Generalversammlung der RELIEF THERAPEUTICS ...
EQS-News: Relief Announces the Results of the Annual General Meeting 2021 of RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG: ...
DGAP-News: NeXR Technologies SE baut Erfolg von NeXR Show aus - Berliner DJ Duo Pan-Pot setzt auf digitale ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-Adhoc: Brockhaus Capital Management AG: BCM AG schließt Kaufvertrag über Mehrheitserwerb der digitalen ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Angebot zum Erwerb / Zielgesellschaft: MyHammer Holding AG; Bieter: HomeAdvisor GmbH
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE ...
DGAP-News: Brockhaus Capital Management AG: BCM AG unterzeichnet Kaufvertrag für Mehrheitsbeteiligung an der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: wallstreet:online AG platziert neue Aktien aus einer Barkapitalerhöhung mit einem ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric eröffnet Fertigungsstätte für die Serienproduktion von Laserkommunikationsprodukten und ...
DGAP-News: Sixt SE: SIXT schaltet einen Gang höher und investiert in Netzwerk, Technologie und Produkte, ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE AND ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
DGAP-News: CureVacs Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation, CVnCoV, setzt nach DSMB-Empfehlung in Phase 2b/3 ...
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Erstes Quartal 2021 - Bestes Quartal der Firmengeschichte
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06:45 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: HBM Portfoliounternehmen Ambrx Biopharma nimmt bei Börsengang an der New York Stock Exchange USD 126 Millionen auf (deutsch)
06:45 Uhr
EQS-Adhoc: HBM Portfoliounternehmen Ambrx Biopharma nimmt bei Börsengang an der New York Stock Exchange USD 126 Millionen auf
18.06.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Generalversammlung der HBM Healthcare Investments stimmt allen Anträgen des Verwaltungsrats zu (deutsch)
18.06.21
EQS-Adhoc: Generalversammlung der HBM Healthcare Investments stimmt allen Anträgen des Verwaltungsrats zu
18.06.21
EQS-Adhoc: Shareholders' Meeting of HBM Healthcare Investments approved all proposals by the Board of Directors
16.06.21
DGAP-Adhoc: HBM Healthcare Investments hat die Zeichnungsfrist für die Anleihe vorzeitig beendet und den Emissionsbetrag auf CHF 100 Millionen erhöht (deutsch)
16.06.21
EQS-Adhoc: HBM Healthcare Investments has ended the subscription period for the bond early and increased the issue amount to CHF 100 million
16.06.21
EQS-Adhoc: HBM Healthcare Investments hat die Zeichnungsfrist für die Anleihe vorzeitig beendet und den Emissionsbetrag auf CHF 100 Millionen erhöht
16.06.21
EQS-News: Key Figures 15.06.2021
15.06.21
DGAP-Adhoc: HBM Healthcare Investments AG begibt eine Anleihe über mindestens CHF 60 Millionen mit 6 Jahren Laufzeit (deutsch)