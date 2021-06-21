checkAd

DGAP-News Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Sustainable business approach recognized by updated ESG Assessment

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
21.06.2021, 13:30  |  42   |   |   

DGAP-News: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Sustainability
Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Sustainable business approach recognized by updated ESG Assessment

21.06.2021 / 13:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Salzgitter AG!
Long
Basispreis 22,70€
Hebel 12,75
Ask 0,16
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 26,30€
Hebel 10,54
Ask 0,24
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

- Increase of 23 percentage points

- Above-average score in European Mining & Metals industry across all three Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria

- Responsible action and a sustainable approach to business are essential elements of our corporate culture

Salzgitter AG has received an updated ESG Assessment score of 54/100 from V.E, part of Moody's ESG Solutions. This is not only above the industry average in Europe, but also represents an improvement of 23 percentage points over the company's score in 2020. The company's scores increased in all three ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) categories.

V.E's ESG Assessments measure the extent to which a company is managing ESG-related risks and opportunities.

Chief Executive Officer Prof. Dr.-Ing. Heinz Jörg Fuhrmann commented as follows: "Responsible action and a sustainable approach to business are integral elements of our corporate culture and daily practice at the Salzgitter Group. The issue of sustainability is firmly established as a distinct value in our mission statement. Although at present our efforts in the area of of ESG are focused in particular on SALCOS(R) (SAlzgitter Low CO2 Steelmaking), our route to virtually CO2-free steelmaking, we have not lost sight of the other aspects of sustainability. I am delighted that our achievements and the progress we have made have been recognized in the latest ESG Assessment from V.E."

Further information regarding the sustainability activities undertaken by Salzgitter AG are available at https://www.salzgitter-ag.com/en/corporate-responsibility.html

Moody's ESG Solutions Group is a business unit of Moody's Corporation serving the growing global demand for ESG and climate insights. The group leverages Moody's data and expertise across ESG, climate risk, and sustainable finance, and aligns with Moody's Investors Service (MIS) and Moody's Analytics (MA) to deliver a comprehensive, integrated suite of ESG and climate risk solutions including ESG scores, analytics, Sustainability Ratings and Sustainable Finance Reviewer/certifier services. For more information visit moodys.com/esg-measures.

 

Contact:
Markus Heidler

Head of Investor Relations

Salzgitter AG
Eisenhüttenstraße 99
38239 Salzgitter

Phone +49 5341 21-6105
Fax +49 5341 21-2570
E-Mail ir@salzgitter-ag.de

21.06.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft
Eisenhüttenstraße 99
38239 Salzgitter
Germany
Phone: +49 5341 21-01
Fax: +49 5341 21-2727
E-mail: info@salzgitter-ag.de
Internet: www.salzgitter-ag.de
ISIN: DE0006202005
WKN: 620200
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1209688

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1209688  21.06.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1209688&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetSalzgitter Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Sustainable business approach recognized by updated ESG Assessment DGAP-News: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Sustainability Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Sustainable business approach recognized by updated ESG Assessment 21.06.2021 / 13:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Achieves Industry's Highest Ranking for IoTMark(TM)-Wi-Fi Benchmark
EQS-Adhoc: HBM Portfoliounternehmen Ambrx Biopharma nimmt bei Börsengang an der New York Stock Exchange USD ...
EQS-Adhoc: HBM portfolio company Ambrx Biopharma raises USD 126 million in initial public offering on New York ...
EQS-Adhoc: Successful renewal and increase of syndicated loan provides financing and liquidity security and ...
EQS-News: Relief veröffentlicht die Ergebnisse der ordentlichen Generalversammlung der RELIEF THERAPEUTICS ...
DGAP-News: The NAGA Group AG setzt starken Wachstumskurs fort: Konzernumsatz von knapp EUR 20 Mio. per Mai ...
DGAP-News: Sixt Leasing launcht innovatives Analysetool 'FleetIntelligence' für Flottenmanager
EQS-News: Relief Announces the Results of the Annual General Meeting 2021 of RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG: ...
DGAP-News: Sixt Leasing launches innovative 'FleetIntelligence' analysis tool for fleet managers
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest intends to acquire the digital advertising platform Smaato from Shanghai ...
Titel
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-Adhoc: Brockhaus Capital Management AG: BCM AG schließt Kaufvertrag über Mehrheitserwerb der digitalen ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Angebot zum Erwerb / Zielgesellschaft: MyHammer Holding AG; Bieter: HomeAdvisor GmbH
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE ...
DGAP-News: Brockhaus Capital Management AG: BCM AG unterzeichnet Kaufvertrag für Mehrheitsbeteiligung an der ...
DGAP-News: Sixt SE: SIXT schaltet einen Gang höher und investiert in Netzwerk, Technologie und Produkte, ...
Evergold steht vor einem großen Sommer, springt der Aktienkurs nach oben? Ein Blick auf den ...
DGAP-News: freenet AG: Hauptversammlung beschließt Dividende in Höhe von 1,50 Euro je Aktie und ...
DGAP-Adhoc: wallstreet:online AG platziert neue Aktien aus einer Barkapitalerhöhung mit einem ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE AND ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
DGAP-News: CureVacs Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation, CVnCoV, setzt nach DSMB-Empfehlung in Phase 2b/3 ...
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Erstes Quartal 2021 - Bestes Quartal der Firmengeschichte
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Nachhaltigkeit des Geschäftsansatzes mit aktueller ESG-Beurteilung gewürdigt (deutsch)
13:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Nachhaltigkeit des Geschäftsansatzes mit aktueller ESG-Beurteilung gewürdigt
20.06.21
Diese zwei Aktien profitieren jetzt besonders von der brummenden Wirtschaft
16.06.21
DZ BANK belässt SALZGITTER AG auf 'Kaufen'
15.06.21
JPMORGAN belässt SALZGITTER AG auf 'Overweight'
15.06.21
Salzgitter: Gewinnprognose erhöht
15.06.21
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Salzgitter rutschen trotz höheren Gewinnziels wieder ins Minus
15.06.21
JEFFERIES belässt SALZGITTER AG auf 'Buy'
15.06.21
BAADER BANK belässt SALZGITTER AG auf 'Buy'
15.06.21
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Höhere Gewinnprognose treibt Salzgitter an