DGAP-News: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Sustainability Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Sustainable business approach recognized by updated ESG Assessment 21.06.2021 / 13:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Increase of 23 percentage points

- Above-average score in European Mining & Metals industry across all three Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria

- Responsible action and a sustainable approach to business are essential elements of our corporate culture

Salzgitter AG has received an updated ESG Assessment score of 54/100 from V.E, part of Moody's ESG Solutions. This is not only above the industry average in Europe, but also represents an improvement of 23 percentage points over the company's score in 2020. The company's scores increased in all three ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) categories.

V.E's ESG Assessments measure the extent to which a company is managing ESG-related risks and opportunities.

Chief Executive Officer Prof. Dr.-Ing. Heinz Jörg Fuhrmann commented as follows: "Responsible action and a sustainable approach to business are integral elements of our corporate culture and daily practice at the Salzgitter Group. The issue of sustainability is firmly established as a distinct value in our mission statement. Although at present our efforts in the area of of ESG are focused in particular on SALCOS(R) (SAlzgitter Low CO 2 Steelmaking), our route to virtually CO 2 -free steelmaking, we have not lost sight of the other aspects of sustainability. I am delighted that our achievements and the progress we have made have been recognized in the latest ESG Assessment from V.E."

Further information regarding the sustainability activities undertaken by Salzgitter AG are available at https:// www.salzgitter-ag.com/en/corporate-responsibility.html

Moody's ESG Solutions Group is a business unit of Moody's Corporation serving the growing global demand for ESG and climate insights. The group leverages Moody's data and expertise across ESG, climate risk, and sustainable finance, and aligns with Moody's Investors Service (MIS) and Moody's Analytics (MA) to deliver a comprehensive, integrated suite of ESG and climate risk solutions including ESG scores, analytics, Sustainability Ratings and Sustainable Finance Reviewer/certifier services. For more information visit moodys.com/esg-measures.

Contact:Markus HeidlerHead of Investor RelationsSalzgitter AGEisenhüttenstraße 9938239 SalzgitterPhone +49 5341 21-6105Fax +49 5341 21-2570E-Mail ir@salzgitter-ag.de

21.06.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft Eisenhüttenstraße 99 38239 Salzgitter Germany Phone: +49 5341 21-01 Fax: +49 5341 21-2727 E-mail: info@salzgitter-ag.de Internet: www.salzgitter-ag.de ISIN: DE0006202005 WKN: 620200 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1209688

End of News DGAP News Service

1209688 21.06.2021