DGAP-News Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Sustainable business approach recognized by updated ESG Assessment
DGAP-News: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Sustainability
- Increase of 23 percentage points
- Above-average score in European Mining & Metals industry across all three Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria
- Responsible action and a sustainable approach to business are essential elements of our corporate culture
Salzgitter AG has received an updated ESG Assessment score of 54/100 from V.E, part of Moody's ESG Solutions. This is not only above the industry average in Europe, but also represents an improvement of 23 percentage points over the company's score in 2020. The company's scores increased in all three ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) categories.
V.E's ESG Assessments measure the extent to which a company is managing ESG-related risks and opportunities.
Chief Executive Officer Prof. Dr.-Ing. Heinz Jörg Fuhrmann commented as follows: "Responsible action and a sustainable approach to business are integral elements of our corporate culture and daily practice at the Salzgitter Group. The issue of sustainability is firmly established as a distinct value in our mission statement. Although at present our efforts in the area of of ESG are focused in particular on SALCOS(R) (SAlzgitter Low CO2 Steelmaking), our route to virtually CO2-free steelmaking, we have not lost sight of the other aspects of sustainability. I am delighted that our achievements and the progress we have made have been recognized in the latest ESG Assessment from V.E."
Further information regarding the sustainability activities undertaken by Salzgitter AG are available at https://www.salzgitter-ag.com/en/corporate-responsibility.html
Moody's ESG Solutions Group is a business unit of Moody's Corporation serving the growing global demand for ESG and climate insights. The group leverages Moody's data and expertise across ESG, climate risk, and sustainable finance, and aligns with Moody's Investors Service (MIS) and Moody's Analytics (MA) to deliver a comprehensive, integrated suite of ESG and climate risk solutions including ESG scores, analytics, Sustainability Ratings and Sustainable Finance Reviewer/certifier services. For more information visit moodys.com/esg-measures.
Contact:
Markus Heidler
Head of Investor Relations
Salzgitter AG
Eisenhüttenstraße 99
38239 Salzgitter
Phone +49 5341 21-6105
Fax +49 5341 21-2570
E-Mail ir@salzgitter-ag.de
21.06.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Wertpapier
