checkAd

EANS-DD Nyrstar Holdings Plc / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
21.06.2021, 17:30  |  17   |   |   

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by
euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is
responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


personal data:


responsible party:

name: Michael Wainwright (natural person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


reason:

reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities
function: Manager

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


issuer information:

name: Nyrstar Holdings Plc
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300K1IQ4OZWY41V31

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


information about deal:

ISIN: XS2035458350
description of the financial instrument: Debt instrument
type: acquisition
date: 17.06.2021; UTC+02:00
market: Vienna Stock Exchange
currency: US-Dollar


price volume
80.8469219% 500,000

total volume: 1
total price: USD 404,234.61
average price: USD 404,234.61


--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: Nyrstar Holdings Plc
Blue Harbour Business Centre Level 1
A-XBX 1027 Malta
phone: +30 213 020 2701
FAX:
mail: maria.simitzi@trafigura.com
WWW:
ISIN: XS2035458350
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/147645/4948077
OTS: Nyrstar Holdings Plc
NYRSTAR HLDG bis 07/26 jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EANS-DD Nyrstar Holdings Plc / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) - Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. - personal data: responsible party: name: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Syntun analysiert Umsatz beim China "618 Shopping Festival" der E-Commerce-Plattformen: Das GMV (Brutto-Warenvolumen) von 578,5 Mrd. Yuan
Cellforce Group GmbH: Joint Venture von Porsche und CUSTOMCELLS (FOTO)
Cellforce Group GmbH: Joint Venture between Porsche and CUSTOMCELLS (FOTO)
Beschäftigte in Textil-Lieferketten müssen Beschwerden melden können und Abhilfe ...
Destiny wird dank der strategischen Übernahmen von Telepo und Soluno zu Europas ...
Detlev Louis stärkt Kundenbindung und Kundenzufriedenheit durch hoch personalisierte, ...
HÖCHSTE KOMPETENZ: FOCUS-MONEY und ServiceValue zeichnen CHECK24 aus
Versicherungsmakler wollen in die digitale Champions League aufsteigen / ...
Bevölkerung Deutschlands im Jahr 2020 erstmals seit 2011 nicht gewachsen
"Ich bin teamfähig" - Wirklich? Wieso Soft Skills wichtiger werden und wie ...
Titel
M3 Invests in Physicians Career Portal praktischArzt (FOTO)
60 Top-Managerinnen gründen Deutschlands größtes Investorinnen-Netzwerk: encourageventures bündelt Kapital, Kontakte und Know-how und geht heute mit virtuellem ...
BGH sieht im VW-Abgasskandal Anspruch auf Schadensersatz nach Fahrzeug-Verkauf / VW-Dieselgate ...
Finanz-Award 2021 / Top-Unternehmen in puncto Leistungen und Service - Verleihung des renommierten ...
Factoring leicht gemacht: ETL und Billie kooperieren bei Vorfinanzierung von Rechnungen
Berliner Cannabis-Unternehmen Sanity Group schließt mit über 35 Millionen Euro Series-A ...
Mercedes-Abgasskandal: LG Konstanz verurteilt Daimler zur Rücknahme eines Mercedes GLK 250 4Matik
Kaffee, Recycling und Nachhaltigkeit - Nespresso sucht den Dialog als Partner vom GREENTECH ...
EANS-News: Kapsch TrafficCom / Results for financial year 2020/21
Einsatz von Rezyklat: Schwarz Gruppe erweitert Ziele der Plastikstrategie REset Plastic
Titel
Kunst- und Technologie-Innovator 4ARTechnologies vervollständigt sein einzigartiges ...
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited/ Beendigung von Rechtsstreitigkeiten
Eckes-Granini als erstes Unternehmen in Deutschland mit dem "Lean & Green" 3rd Star ...
Wernigerode ist die einzige ostdeutsche Kommune, die 2021 im Europan-Wettbewerb Ideen junger ...
Wirtschaftlicher Mehrwert durch Prozessanalytik: Deloitte stellt erstmals den Global Process Mining Survey 2021 vor
Gold rund um die Uhr
Das Nachhaltigkeitsmosaik von Gigaset zum Weltumwelttag (FOTO)
Toni Kroos bei "Die Höhle der Löwen" / Maschmeyer löst Versprechen ein: Weltstar kooperiert mit Startup Green MNKY (FOTO)
Nico Lüdemann neuer Vorsitzender der BVMW-Kommission Internet und Digitales
Khiron Life Sciences meldet Finanzergebnisse für das erste Quartal 2021
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Drei Viertel der 18- bis 64-Jährigen leben von ihrer eigenen Erwerbstätigkeit / Anteil ...
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück