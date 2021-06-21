EANS-DD Nyrstar Holdings Plc / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell | 21.06.2021, 17:30 | 17 | 0 | 0 21.06.2021, 17:30 | --------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by

euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is

responsible for the content of this announcement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





personal data:





responsible party:



name: Michael Wainwright (natural person)



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





reason:



reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities

function: Manager



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





issuer information:



name: Nyrstar Holdings Plc

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300K1IQ4OZWY41V31



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





information about deal:



ISIN: XS2035458350

description of the financial instrument: Debt instrument

type: acquisition

date: 17.06.2021; UTC+02:00

market: Vienna Stock Exchange

currency: US-Dollar





price volume

80.8469219% 500,000



total volume: 1

total price: USD 404,234.61

average price: USD 404,234.61





--------------------------------------------------------------------------------









end of announcement euro adhoc

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



issuer: Nyrstar Holdings Plc

Blue Harbour Business Centre Level 1

A-XBX 1027 Malta

phone: +30 213 020 2701

FAX:

mail: maria.simitzi@trafigura.com

WWW:

ISIN: XS2035458350

indexes:

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/147645/4948077

OTS: Nyrstar Holdings Plc

NYRSTAR HLDG bis 07/26 jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de







reason:reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilitiesfunction: Manager--------------------------------------------------------------------------------issuer information:name: Nyrstar Holdings PlcLegal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300K1IQ4OZWY41V31--------------------------------------------------------------------------------information about deal:ISIN: XS2035458350description of the financial instrument: Debt instrumenttype: acquisitiondate: 17.06.2021; UTC+02:00market: Vienna Stock Exchangecurrency: US-Dollarprice volume80.8469219% 500,000total volume: 1total price: USD 404,234.61average price: USD 404,234.61--------------------------------------------------------------------------------end of announcement euro adhoc--------------------------------------------------------------------------------issuer: Nyrstar Holdings PlcBlue Harbour Business Centre Level 1A-XBX 1027 Maltaphone: +30 213 020 2701FAX:mail: maria.simitzi@trafigura.comWWW:ISIN: XS2035458350indexes:stockmarkets: Wienlanguage: EnglishAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/147645/4948077OTS: Nyrstar Holdings Plc Wertpapier

NYRSTAR HLDG bis 07/26





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer