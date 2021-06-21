checkAd

AFC Gamma, Inc. Announces Launch of Common Stock Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.06.2021, 23:07  |  46   |   |   

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AFC Gamma, Inc. (“AFC Gamma”) (Nasdaq: AFCG), a commercial real estate finance company that provides loans to operators in the cannabis industry, today announced that it has launched an underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) of 2,750,000 shares of its common stock. AFC Gamma intends to grant the underwriters of the Offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 412,500 shares of common stock.

AFC Gamma intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to fund loans related to unfunded commitments to its existing borrowers, to originate and participate in commercial loans to companies operating in the cannabis industry that are consistent with its investment strategy, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Jefferies, Cowen, and JMP Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the Offering.

A registration statement (as amended, the “Registration Statement”) relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) but has not yet become effective. The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained by using EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov or by contacting: Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, telephone: 1-877-821-7388 or e-mail: Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; Cowen and Company, LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY, 11717, by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com, or by telephone at 833-297-2926; and/or JMP Securities LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 600 Montgomery Street, Suite 1100, San Francisco, California 94111, by email at syndicate@jmpsecurities.com, or by telephone at 415-835-8985.

These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the Registration Statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AFC Gamma, Inc. Announces Launch of Common Stock Offering WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - AFC Gamma, Inc. (“AFC Gamma”) (Nasdaq: AFCG), a commercial real estate finance company that provides loans to operators in the cannabis industry, today announced that it has launched an …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
09/2021 No termination or withdrawal of Green Hydrogen Systems’ initial public offering
10/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems announces completion of its initial public offering (1) 
Adevinta announces new Executive team following expected acquisition of eBay Classifieds Group
VAALCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer
FLSmidth and Carbon8 Systems sign technology partnership to accelerate carbon capture in global ...
OPKO Health to Develop and Commercialize RAYALDEE in Greater China with Nicoya Therapeutics
Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. to Be Added to the Russell 3000 Index
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
Axiata, Telenor and Digi Sign Transaction Agreements for the Proposed Merger of Celcom and Digi
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
XPO Logistics Recognized for Environmental Sustainability as a Green 75 Supply Chain Partner
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus