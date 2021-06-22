Cadence Advances RF Design with the Latest AWR Design Environment Platform

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced AWR Design Environment Version 16 (V16) with groundbreaking cross-platform interoperability to support RF to millimeter wave (mmWave) intellectual property (RF IP) integration for heterogeneous technology development across the industry-leading Cadence Virtuoso design platform as well as the Allegro PCB and IC package design platforms. The V16 release also introduces seamless integration with the Clarity 3D Solver and Celsius Thermal Solver, delivering unconstrained capacity for electrothermal performance analysis of large-scale and complex RF systems. The new AWR Design Environment, including Microwave Office circuit design software, enables customers to efficiently design 5G wireless and connected systems for automotive, radar systems, and semiconductor technologies and get to market faster. Platform and solver integration in the V16 release provides up to a 50% reduction in turnaround time (TAT) compared to competing workflows.

“To win today in the highly competitive 5G/wireless markets, customers are demanding solutions that enable complete and comprehensive RF workflows that don’t just start and stop at the chip but extend to the entire system,” said Vinod Kariat, corporate vice president of research and development at Cadence. “The RF workflow innovations enabled by the AWR Design Environment V16 release start with a foundational advance in the way design data and software IP are now shared and seamlessly transferred across products. Under the overarching Cadence umbrella, the level of RF integration being introduced with this release is truly an advancement for engineering team productivity.”