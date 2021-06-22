FinTech Acquisition Corp. IV Announces Stockholders Approve Business Combination With Perella Weinberg Partners

FinTech Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ: FTIV) (“FinTech IV” or “FTIV”), a special purpose acquisition company, announced that in a special meeting held today, its stockholders voted to approve the previously announced proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Perella Weinberg Partners (“PWP”), a leading global independent advisory firm. Approximately 99.9% of the votes cast at the meeting, representing approximately 79.24% of FinTech IV's outstanding shares, voted to approve the business combination. In addition, stockholders of FTIV approved all other proposals put before stockholders at the special meeting.

All regulatory approvals related to the proposed business combination have been received, and the transaction is expected to close on June 24, 2021, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain other closing conditions. Additionally, the deadline for electing redemptions has passed and no stockholder has elected to redeem its shares in connection with the business combination. Upon consummation of the transaction, the combined company will operate as Perella Weinberg Partners and will be listed on NASDAQ under the new symbol “PWP.”

About FinTech Acquisition Corp. IV

FinTech Acquisition Corp. IV is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, with a focus on the financial technology industry. The company raised $230,000,000 in its initial public offering in September 2020 and is listed on the NASDAQ under the symbol “FTIV.”

About PWP

Perella Weinberg Partners is a leading global independent advisory firm, providing strategic and financial advice to a broad client base, including corporations, institutions, governments, sovereign wealth funds and private equity investors. The firm offers a wide range of advisory services to clients in the most active industry sectors and global markets. With approximately 560 employees, PWP currently maintains offices in New York, Houston, London, Calgary, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Paris, Munich, and San Francisco. The financial information of PWP herein refers to the business operations of PWP Holdings LP and Subsidiaries.