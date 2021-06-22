checkAd

Teledyne CARIS Announces New Partnership with Seabed 2030 and the UK Hydrographic Office

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.06.2021, 23:02  |  56   |   |   

The Nippon Foundation-GEBCO Seabed 2030 Project has entered a technical cooperation agreement with the UK Hydrographic Office (UKHO), a world-leading center for hydrography specializing in marine geospatial data, and Teledyne CARIS, the leading developer of marine mapping software and a business of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). The Memorandum of Understanding, announced on the first World Hydrography Day to fall within the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development, will see the parties work together to advance the effort associated with producing the definitive map of the seafloor by the year 2030.

The announcement also coincides with the release of the latest GEBCO Grid figure, with 20.6% of the world’s entire seabed now mapped. When Seabed 2030 was launched in 2017, only 6.0% of the oceans had been mapped to modern standards. The latest figure has seen a growth of 1.6% from last year’s data, an increase equating to around half the size of the U.S.

Seabed 2030 is a collaborative project between The Nippon Foundation and GEBCO to inspire the complete mapping of the world's ocean by 2030, and to compile all bathymetric data into the freely available GEBCO Ocean Map. General Bathymetric Chart of the Oceans (GEBCO) is a joint project of the International Hydrographic Organization (IHO) and the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC), and is the only organization with a mandate to map the entire ocean floor.

For over 40 years, Teledyne CARIS has been the leader in the development of hydrographic and marine geospatial software. Its flagship Hydrographic Production Database (HPD) is used extensively by the UKHO to produce its charts. One of Teledyne CARIS’ newest products – CARIS Onboard360 – is a near real-time and autonomous data acquisition and processing package.

The UK Hydrographic Office is a world-leading center for hydrography, specializing in marine geospatial data, from seabed to surface, to help others make the best use of the marine environment. This includes partnerships with governments and researchers to support the sustainable growth of the Blue Economy and the protection of our oceans. UKHO also make this data available through their portfolio of ADMIRALTY Maritime Data Solutions, which include a world-leading range of navigational products that can be found on over 90% of ships trading internationally.

Seite 1 von 3
Teledyne Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Teledyne CARIS Announces New Partnership with Seabed 2030 and the UK Hydrographic Office The Nippon Foundation-GEBCO Seabed 2030 Project has entered a technical cooperation agreement with the UK Hydrographic Office (UKHO), a world-leading center for hydrography specializing in marine geospatial data, and Teledyne CARIS, the leading …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
AT&T to Release Second-Quarter 2021 Results on July 22
Westwater Bringing Innovative Graphite-Processing Plant, Jobs to Alabama
NetApp Acquires Data Mechanics to Accelerate Spot Roadmap and Optimize Data Analytics and Machine ...
Apple Launches Today at Apple Creative Studios to Provide Opportunities to Young Creatives
TotalEnergies renews its global partnership with Peugeot, Citroën, DS Automobiles and extends it ...
Two Harbors Investment Corp. to Join S&P SmallCap 600
Fisker Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index on June 28
Rafael Holdings Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Rafael Holdings, Inc. Is Fair ...
Titel
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
Ameriprise Financial Earns 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award for Digital ...
New Cadence Tensilica FloatingPoint DSP Family Delivers Scalable Performance for a Broad Range of ...
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
Trane Technologies’ Thermo King Manufacturing Production Line is Among the First in Europe to be ...
Guidewire Wins Three XCelent Awards for Claims in EMEA
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.06.21
Teledyne FLIR Wins Pentagon Contract to Develop First Individual Chemical Detector for Warfighters
07.06.21
Teledyne to Present at the Cowen Sustainability & Energy Transition Summit
02.06.21
Teledyne FLIR Introduces New identiFINDER R700 Backpack Radiation Detector
27.05.21
Teledyne Marine Announces Sale of Two SeaRaptor 6,000m AUVs to Argeo