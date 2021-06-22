Teledyne CARIS Announces New Partnership with Seabed 2030 and the UK Hydrographic Office

The announcement also coincides with the release of the latest GEBCO Grid figure, with 20.6% of the world’s entire seabed now mapped. When Seabed 2030 was launched in 2017, only 6.0% of the oceans had been mapped to modern standards. The latest figure has seen a growth of 1.6% from last year’s data, an increase equating to around half the size of the U.S.

The Nippon Foundation-GEBCO Seabed 2030 Project has entered a technical cooperation agreement with the UK Hydrographic Office (UKHO), a world-leading center for hydrography specializing in marine geospatial data, and Teledyne CARIS, the leading developer of marine mapping software and a business of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). The Memorandum of Understanding, announced on the first World Hydrography Day to fall within the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development, will see the parties work together to advance the effort associated with producing the definitive map of the seafloor by the year 2030.

Seabed 2030 is a collaborative project between The Nippon Foundation and GEBCO to inspire the complete mapping of the world's ocean by 2030, and to compile all bathymetric data into the freely available GEBCO Ocean Map. General Bathymetric Chart of the Oceans (GEBCO) is a joint project of the International Hydrographic Organization (IHO) and the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC), and is the only organization with a mandate to map the entire ocean floor.

For over 40 years, Teledyne CARIS has been the leader in the development of hydrographic and marine geospatial software. Its flagship Hydrographic Production Database (HPD) is used extensively by the UKHO to produce its charts. One of Teledyne CARIS’ newest products – CARIS Onboard360 – is a near real-time and autonomous data acquisition and processing package.

The UK Hydrographic Office is a world-leading center for hydrography, specializing in marine geospatial data, from seabed to surface, to help others make the best use of the marine environment. This includes partnerships with governments and researchers to support the sustainable growth of the Blue Economy and the protection of our oceans. UKHO also make this data available through their portfolio of ADMIRALTY Maritime Data Solutions, which include a world-leading range of navigational products that can be found on over 90% of ships trading internationally.