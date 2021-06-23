checkAd

GeoPark Board Issues Response to Letter From Former Chair

GeoPark Limited (“GeoPark” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GPRK), a leading independent Latin American oil and gas explorer, operator and consolidator with operations and growth platforms in Colombia, Ecuador, Chile, Brazil and Argentina, today issued the following response from its Board of Directors to the letter it received from its former Chair Gerald O’Shaughnessy on June 18, 2021:

June 22, 2021

Dear Gerry,

The Board has discussed your June 18 letter and finds it unacceptable that you have publicly disparaged the Company with assertions that we know, and you know, to be untrue – particularly after you served as Chair of GeoPark’s Board for nearly two decades.

As you bore witness to, this Board has engaged in significant, proactive refreshment efforts in recent years to increase independence and diversity – you yourself have approved the nomination of, and voted for, all of our Board members. With a majority of independent directors, our Board’s composition is now in line with corporate governance best practices and ensures we objectively pursue strategies that maximize shareholder value.

The decision to ask you to step down as Chair was initiated by our Independent Directors – without the involvement of non-independent directors or GeoPark management, and was unanimously approved by the entire Board, besides you. Given the Company’s long relationship with you, the Board does not believe it is necessary to express the reasons for this decision publicly.

In deciding not to nominate you at the upcoming annual meeting of shareholders and in accepting your resignation this latest time after your repeated threats to resign, the Board determined that the situation with you as Chair had become untenable and was simply not beneficial for the Company or its other shareholders. The Board has also been concerned that approximately 89% of your shares are pledged as collateral, and that you failed to address Board requests regarding these pledges. Given the above, the Board cannot accept your reinstatement. With respect to other potential candidates, we always welcome the opportunity to improve our Company by recommending the best people for our Board. However, we do not believe that a public letter attacking the Company and delivered long after the nomination deadline, is an appropriate process or forum for presenting candidates.

