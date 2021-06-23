checkAd

FinCanna Portfolio Company, QVI Inc.'s Clients Win Top Awards at WEEDCon 2021

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / FinCanna Capital Corp. ("FinCanna") (CSE:CALI)(OTCQB:FNNZF), a royalty company for the U.S. licensed cannabis industry is pleased to announce that four client brands of its investee company QVI, Inc. …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / FinCanna Capital Corp. ("FinCanna") (CSE:CALI)(OTCQB:FNNZF), a royalty company for the U.S. licensed cannabis industry is pleased to announce that four client brands of its investee company QVI, Inc. doing business as "The Galley", a cannabis infused product manufacturer located in Sonoma County, California recently won "Best of" in four separate categories at leading industry event, WEEDCon 2021.

The WEEDCon awards were judged entirely by dispensary buyers with QVI manufacturing clients delivering an exceptionally strong showing claiming top honors in four separate categories; Best product F.A. Ninos, Smokin' Green Pot Sauce, Best Ratio Tincture, Purablis, Best Beauty Product - Green Bee Botanicals, Best Confection Tossed, Sauced & Baked , caramel sauce. Winning top honors in several categories underscores the best in class, "one stop shop" value proposition of QVI's versatile production capabilities at its 8,300 sq. ft. state of the art cannabis co-manufacturing facility, known as the "The Galley", located in Santa Rosa, CA.

Annie Holman, CEO of QVI said, "We are thrilled that four of our clients were recognized as ‘best in show' for product excellence at WEEDCon. Certainly, that reflects on each brand's care and attention to detail and it is also significant validation for our production expertise. Even though there was not an award for ‘best co-manufacturer', with top honors in four categories, we feel that it was a resounding win for "The Galley". The word is getting out. We are being increasingly recognized as "the" manufacturing solution for Brands who recognize that in a competitive marketplace, only the ‘best' will do".

The WEEDCon Cup Awards is a two-day B2B, invitation only, cannabis industry event that took place late last month in Los Angeles that attracted more than 200 dispensary buyers as well 60 plus exhibitors. The well-regarded industry event is designed specifically for the recognition of excellence in cannabis products, including, Flower, Concentrates, Extracts, Edibles, Beverages, Tinctures and Topicals.

Andriyko Herchak, CEO of FinCanna Capital said, "We've always had great faith in Annie and her team as the best in the business, which is continually being confirmed by their growing list of client testimonials. And now with QVI's clients winning top awards in four categories at a premier industry event further validates The Galley as becoming the leading co-manufacturer in California."

