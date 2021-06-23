checkAd

East West Bancorp Announces Date for Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

East West Bancorp, Inc. (“East West” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EWBC), parent company of East West Bank, the financial bridge between the United States and Greater China, will release second quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22, 2021.

Conference Call Information

Management will discuss second quarter 2021 financial results with the public on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 8:30 A.M. Pacific Time/ 11:30 A.M. Eastern Time via conference call. The public and investment community are invited to listen as management discusses second quarter operating developments.

Dial-In Numbers:

Within the U.S.

Within Canada

International

(877) 506-6399

(855) 669-9657

(412) 902-6699

Replay Numbers:

Within the U.S.

Within Canada

International

Replay Access Code

(877) 344-7529

(855) 669-9658

(412) 317-0088

10157563

Replay will be available from July 22, 2021 at 11:30 A.M. Pacific Time/ 2:30 P.M. Eastern Time until August 22, 2021.

Information for the conference call and replay are provided on the Investor Relations page at www.eastwestbank.com/investors.

About East West

East West Bancorp, Inc. is a public company with total assets of $56.9 billion and is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “EWBC”. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, East West Bank, is one of the largest independent banks headquartered in California, operating over 120 locations in the United States and in China. The Company’s markets in the United States include California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Nevada, New York, Texas and Washington. In China, East West’s presence includes full service branches in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shantou and Shenzhen, and representative offices in Beijing, Chongqing, Guangzhou, and Xiamen. For more information on East West, visit the Company’s website at www.eastwestbank.com.

Wertpapier


