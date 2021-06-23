checkAd

WestKam Gold Corp. Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WestKam Gold Corp. (TSX-V: WKG) (the “Company” or “WestKam”) is pleased to report it has started a 2021 exploration program on its 100% owned Bonaparte Property near Kamloops, B.C. Teranis Consulting Ltd. is presently completing water monitoring at the site to ensure environmental compliance. The Company is working closely with Coast Mountain Geological Ltd. to finalize plans on the 2021 season’s drill campaign and engage a drilling contractor, while in consultation with our First Nations partner.

The Company is also pleased to announce that Mr. Peter Laipnieks has been appointed to the Board of Directors. Mr. Laipnieks has 35 years of related experience as an officer and manager of several companies, including President of Spirit Exploration, an Ecuador-based gold exploration company. Mr. Laipnieks has also served as an Executive Director with the Government of British Columbia.

Matt Wayrynen, President and CEO of WestKam Gold Corp., states, “WestKam is very excited for the upcoming work program and to have Mr. Laipnieks join the Board of Directors. His experience and track record will build shareholder value and help create and implement strategies to move the company forward”.

About WestKam Gold Corp.

WestKam is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on developing the Bonaparte Gold Project near Kamloops, British Columbia. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.westkamgold.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Matt Wayrynen”                        

Matthew J. Wayrynen, President & CEO
        

WestKam Gold Corp.
Suite 900, 570 Granville Street
Vancouver, BC V6C 3P1 		Contact: Investor Relations
ir@westkamgold.com
www.westkamgold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the
TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information
All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information regarding the Offering and the use of proceeds of the Offering. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: TSXV acceptance of the Offering; future costs and expenses being based on historical costs and expenses, adjusted for inflation; and market demand for, and market acceptance of, the Offering. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company’s control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.





