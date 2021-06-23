checkAd

Insight Select Income Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.06.2021, 22:45  |  13   |   |   

Dividend Declaration

The Insight Select Income Fund (INSI) (the “Fund”) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 on June 23, 2021. The total distribution of $0.20 will be payable on July 29, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 14, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of July 13, 2021.

The Fund’s last four quarterly dividend payments from ordinary income equates to approximately $0.80 per share.

The Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company whose investment objective is to seek a high rate of return, primarily from interest income and trading activity, from a portfolio principally consisting of debt securities. The Fund will also seek capital appreciation principally by purchasing debt securities at prices that the Adviser believes are below their intrinsic value. The Fund will also look to benefit from trading securities to optimize the risk adjusted yields in the Fund. Insight North America LLC, the Fund’s investment adviser, provides fixed income asset management to a variety of institutional clients including corporations, governmental entities, employee benefit plans, private funds and registered investment companies.

This press release is not for tax reporting purposes but is being provided to announce the amount of the Fund’s distribution that have been declared by the Board of Trustees. A portion of the Fund's current distribution may include sources other than net investment income, including a return of capital. Investors should understand that a return of capital is not a distribution from income or gains of a Fund. As required under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, a notice with the estimated components of the distribution will be sent to shareholders at the time of payment if it does not consist solely of net investment income. The notice should not be used to prepare tax returns as the estimates indicated in the notice may differ from the ultimate federal income tax characterization of distributions. After the end of each calendar year, investors will be sent a Form 1099-DIV informing them how to report distributions received during that year for federal income tax purposes.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined by the United States securities laws. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Fund’s control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

An investor should consider a Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing.

INSIGHT SELECT/COM jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Insight Select Income Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend Dividend Declaration The Insight Select Income Fund (INSI) (the “Fund”) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 on June 23, 2021. The total distribution of $0.20 will be payable on July 29, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of …

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cleveland-Cliffs Awarded by General Motors GM’s Supplier of the Year for Fourth Straight Year
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Kite Joint Venture - Fosun Kite - Gains the First CAR T-cell Therapy Approval in China
China NMPA Approves Tislelizumab in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer and Hepatocellular Carcinoma
Universal Electronics Inc. to Provide Voice-Enabled Android TV Remotes and QuickSet Technologies to ...
GeoPark Board Issues Response to Letter From Former Chair
Second Sight Medical Products Announces Pricing of Public Offering
Sproutly Announces Filing of Application for Management Cease Trade Order
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) on ...
Wolverine Worldwide Announces Next Steps in Planned CEO Succession
Titel
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
New Cadence Tensilica FloatingPoint DSP Family Delivers Scalable Performance for a Broad Range of ...
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Palantir Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels