NanoXplore Bolsters its Leadership with Graphene Supply and Distribution Agreement with Gerdau Graphene LTDA

Gerdau Graphene was incorporated by Gerdau to develop and market products based on graphene applications on an industrial scale in the Americas region. An early advocate of this material, Gerdau started researching graphene four years ago, later establishing a partnership with the University of Manchester’s Graphene Engineering Innovation Centre, in order to conduct further research. Gerdau Graphene benefits from its parent company’s existing customer and supplier relationships, allowing it to leverage synergies between graphene operations and existing sales, procurement, and technical application channels.

MONTREAL, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NanoXplore Inc. (“ NanoXplore ” or the “ Corporation ”) (TSXV: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF) announces that on June 23, 2021, it has entered into a multi-year supply and distribution agreement (the “ Agreement ”) with Gerdau Grafeno LTDA. (“ Gerdau Graphene ”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gerdau S.A. (“ Gerdau ”). Gerdau is Brazil's largest steel producer and one of the leading producers of long steel in America, as well as special steel in the world.

Soroush Nazarpour, President and Chief Executive Officer of NanoXplore, commented:

“Today’s announcement represents another important step forward in expanding graphene applications on an industrial scale and targets customers in multiple markets, particularly for the concrete and construction markets. I believe that this Agreement will help cement our leadership position in the graphene market, and that it has the potential to create a demand for graphene that is greater than what NanoXplore is currently capable of producing.”

Alexandre Corrêa, Business Unit General Manager of Gerdau Graphene, commented:

”Gerdau Graphene’s strategic relationship with NanoXplore will provide our customer base with quality and accessible graphene, at industrial scale, from day one. We will be able to access a material which has already been successfully tested and applied in several markets, specially composites and thermoplastics, which we’ll be able to leverage to high commercial volumes.

About NanoXplore Inc.

NanoXplore is a graphene company, a manufacturer and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in industrial markets. NanoXplore provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. NanoXplore is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec with manufacturing facilities in Canada, the United States and Europe.