Bon Natural Life Limited Announces Pricing of Upsized $11 Million Initial Public Offering

The Company intends to use the proceeds for working capital, to expand their sales and distribution network, research and development, and to expand production capacity.

XIAN, China, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bon Natural Life Limited (Nasdaq: BON) ("BON" or the "Company"), one of the leading bio-ingredient solutions providers in the natural, health and personal care industries, today announced the pricing of its firm commitment initial public offering of 2,200,000 ordinary shares, par value US$0.0001 per share (the "Shares") at a public offering price of $5.00 per Share (the "Offering"), for total gross proceeds of $11.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other related expenses. In addition, BON has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 330,000 Shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discount and commissions. The Shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "BON" on June 24, 2021. The Offering is expected to close on or about June 28, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

U.S. Tiger Securities, Inc. and Newbridge Securities Corporation are acting as co-lead book running managers, and R.F. Lafferty & Co. Inc. is acting as the joint lead book running manager.

The Company's securities described above are being offered pursuant to an effective registration statement on Form F-1 (SEC File No. 333-251182), that was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on May 14, 2021, subsequently amended and declared effective on June 23, 2021, a copy of which has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Offering is being made only by means of such prospectus.

