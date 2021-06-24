checkAd

Vifor Pharma to revise DIAMOND study, readout expected in H2 2021

Vifor Pharma Group today announced that the phase-IIIb DIAMOND study has been amended with new and clinically relevant endpoints, including a new primary endpoint of efficacy in potassium management in high-risk heart failure patients treated with guideline-recommended doses of renin-angiotensin aldosterone system inhibitor (RAASi). This decision has been made on the recommendation from the independent study Executive Committee and following the significant impact of COVID-19 on recruitment.

Patients with heart failure and chronic kidney disease are among those at the highest risk of severe outcomes of COVID-19 infection. During the pandemic, treatment practices have been adapted to reduce risks of exposure to COVID-19 during hospital visits, disrupting clinical care and impacting the conduct of randomized clinical trials such as the DIAMOND study. This has led to fewer patients enrolled in the trial than anticipated and to a slower incidence of cardio-vascular events.

More than 1,000 patients with heart failure and with hyperkalemia or history of hyperkalemia have already been enrolled in DIAMOND. Following the change of endpoints, study read-out and remaining data collection is expected to be completed in 2021.

Prof. Javed Butler, Principal Investigator for the DIAMOND study, said: “Guidelines give strong recommendation to use RAASi to reduce mortality and morbidity in heart failure patients, but unfortunately patients are often treated with low doses, or not treated at all, because RAASi increase potassium levels, which can cause hyperkalemia. The new primary endpoint allows us to investigate the role of Veltassa in controlling serum potassium and potentially preventing hyperkalemia in heart failure patients treated with RAASi. This will maximize the scientific utility of the data collected in DIAMOND.”

Dr. Klaus Henning Jensen, Chief Medical Officer of Vifor Pharma Group, commented: “We believe that this decision is a responsible approach towards the heart failure patients participating in the trial and towards the need of the medical community to learn from the outcomes of the DIAMOND study. A significant amount of evidence on the use of Veltassa in combination with RAASi medication has been recorded in DIAMOND. We expect these data to support an effective management of hyperkalemia in patients on RAASi therapy with Veltassa and look forward to sharing this data during spring 2022 at a major conference.”

